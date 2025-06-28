England's Pristine, Tropical-Looking Islands Feel Like A Caribbean Paradise With Snorkeling, Beaches, And Wild Seals

Planning a tropical escape? The world is your oyster! From Crete, a Greek island getaway, and Pescara, Italy's under-the-radar city with uncrowded beaches, to Portugal's Madeira Island with black sand and bold waves, there's no shortage of choice. But if you want to explore a true hidden treasure, make your way to the Isles of Scilly. This stunning archipelago, located on England's southwest coast, keeps things low-key. Floating off Cornwall's shores, it's a cluster of over 140 islands — many of them untouched and uninhabited. Think fascinating snorkeling sites and pristine Caribbean-like waters that are home to a bounty of wild seals.

Getting to the Isles of Scilly is easier than you may think. Sky Buses operate from Cornwall Newquay Airport, Land's End Airport, and Exeter International Airport to Isles of Scilly Airport. You can also board a ferry from Penzance Harbor and enjoy scenic views of the Atlantic Ocean as you make your way. Looking for stays to book? Most travelers prefer St. Mary's. It's the largest island in the Isles of Scilly, and it offers options for bed and breakfasts and hotels, including Star Castle Hotel and Schooners Hotel (starting at around $170 per night).