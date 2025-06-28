England's Pristine, Tropical-Looking Islands Feel Like A Caribbean Paradise With Snorkeling, Beaches, And Wild Seals
Planning a tropical escape? The world is your oyster! From Crete, a Greek island getaway, and Pescara, Italy's under-the-radar city with uncrowded beaches, to Portugal's Madeira Island with black sand and bold waves, there's no shortage of choice. But if you want to explore a true hidden treasure, make your way to the Isles of Scilly. This stunning archipelago, located on England's southwest coast, keeps things low-key. Floating off Cornwall's shores, it's a cluster of over 140 islands — many of them untouched and uninhabited. Think fascinating snorkeling sites and pristine Caribbean-like waters that are home to a bounty of wild seals.
Getting to the Isles of Scilly is easier than you may think. Sky Buses operate from Cornwall Newquay Airport, Land's End Airport, and Exeter International Airport to Isles of Scilly Airport. You can also board a ferry from Penzance Harbor and enjoy scenic views of the Atlantic Ocean as you make your way. Looking for stays to book? Most travelers prefer St. Mary's. It's the largest island in the Isles of Scilly, and it offers options for bed and breakfasts and hotels, including Star Castle Hotel and Schooners Hotel (starting at around $170 per night).
Explore Caribbean-worthy beaches in the Isles of Scilly
The Isles of Scilly have five main islands — St.Mary's, St. Martin's, Bryher, Tresco, and St. Angles — each linked to the other. Convenient ferry routes make it easy for visitors to hop from one island to another. You can begin your holiday rockpooling on St. Mary's or paddle away on a stand-up paddleboard in Porthmellon and Porthcressa. Try beachcombing along Town Beach, and spend some quiet time in Pelistry Bay. While you're here, also check out Old Town Bay, which was home to former British Prime Minister Sir Harold Wilson.
Looking for more things to do? Head over to other islands like Great Bay on St. Martin's, an ideal place for wild swimming. Great Par on Bryher is especially nice for an afternoon of kayaking, paddleboarding, and family fun. Tresco also welcomes you with pristine turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, and a laid-back charm. Pentle Bay, Appletree Bay, Green Porth, and Gimble Porth are just a few must-visit spots located here. Perched on the edge of the British Isles, St. Angles is the fifth of these five major islands. Its rugged beaches feature the Bishop Rock Lighthouse, a close-knit community of 80 or so residents, and a variety of exotic birds. When the tide is low, you'll also see a sidebar revealing itself that allows visitors to explore the island of Gugh adjacent to it.
Don't miss snorkeling and wild seal spotting in the Isles of Scilly
The islands are home to a thriving population of wild seals, and there's no better way to encounter them than by snorkeling with them. Head to St. Martin'sto witness these Roman-nosed mammals in their natural habitat. While the seals can be spotted throughout the year, the best time to visit is from August to December. During this pupping (or breeding) season, you might even catch a glimpse of adorable baby seals.
You can also experience kayaking with seals in Porthmellon Bay, go on an exciting sea safari in St. Anges, or simply wait for them as they sometimes come close to the shores. Bring binoculars for a closer look. Stay quiet and maintain a respectful distance from the seals. While you're here, don't forget to be on the lookout for other incredible creatures, including dolphins, walrus, Lesser White-Toothed Shrews, song thrushes, puffins, and red squirrels.