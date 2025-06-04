Tucked Between The Sea And Mountains Is Italy's Under-The-Radar City With Uncrowded Beaches And Shopping

When planning a trip to Italy, you'll likely ponder where to go and what to see. Of course there's Rome, which is probably the best place to start your Italian vacation, not to mention a string of charming seaside towns that are all perfect for a Mediterranean getaway. But on the other side of Italy, the Adriatic shoreline is dotted with enchanting destinations rarely visited by tourists. At the confluence of the Pescara River's swift entry into the Adriatic Sea is a city also called Pescara, a vibrant coastal resort in the Abruzzo region, just under three hours by bus from Rome. The water is a majestic aquamarine, and the soft sand is blissfully empty, making Pescara perfect for a serene beach escape.

After suffering extensive damage during World War II, the city skyline is relatively modern, with glassy buildings and an impressive suspension bridge spanning the river. But this doesn't make Pescara any less fascinating. To one side is the dazzling Adriatic seafront, while the dramatic slopes of the Apennine mountains rise up behind the city in a stunning backdrop. About an hour and a half's drive away you'll find Gran Sasso National Park's cinematic lunar landscapes, an incredible rocky contrast to the golden sand on Pescara's shore.

While you might find the endless coast a peaceful haven for sunbathing without crowds, Pescara itself is a different story. Once the sun sets, the tranquil shores burst to life with pop-up beach clubs and cocktail bars, while the rest of the city is a thriving hub of historic landmarks, fascinating museums, and a walking street lined with upscale boutiques that offer excellent shopping opportunities. Add in fantastic seafood and the area's unique Adriatic cuisine, and you won't want to miss a stop in Pescara on your next Italian vacation.