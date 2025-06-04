Tucked Between The Sea And Mountains Is Italy's Under-The-Radar City With Uncrowded Beaches And Shopping
When planning a trip to Italy, you'll likely ponder where to go and what to see. Of course there's Rome, which is probably the best place to start your Italian vacation, not to mention a string of charming seaside towns that are all perfect for a Mediterranean getaway. But on the other side of Italy, the Adriatic shoreline is dotted with enchanting destinations rarely visited by tourists. At the confluence of the Pescara River's swift entry into the Adriatic Sea is a city also called Pescara, a vibrant coastal resort in the Abruzzo region, just under three hours by bus from Rome. The water is a majestic aquamarine, and the soft sand is blissfully empty, making Pescara perfect for a serene beach escape.
After suffering extensive damage during World War II, the city skyline is relatively modern, with glassy buildings and an impressive suspension bridge spanning the river. But this doesn't make Pescara any less fascinating. To one side is the dazzling Adriatic seafront, while the dramatic slopes of the Apennine mountains rise up behind the city in a stunning backdrop. About an hour and a half's drive away you'll find Gran Sasso National Park's cinematic lunar landscapes, an incredible rocky contrast to the golden sand on Pescara's shore.
While you might find the endless coast a peaceful haven for sunbathing without crowds, Pescara itself is a different story. Once the sun sets, the tranquil shores burst to life with pop-up beach clubs and cocktail bars, while the rest of the city is a thriving hub of historic landmarks, fascinating museums, and a walking street lined with upscale boutiques that offer excellent shopping opportunities. Add in fantastic seafood and the area's unique Adriatic cuisine, and you won't want to miss a stop in Pescara on your next Italian vacation.
Explore the beaches and cultural attractions in Pescara
If you're hoping to get a tan while in Italy, then Pescara's miles of golden coastline will be your first stop. Spiaggia di Pescara is the city's main stretch of beach, scattered with trendy beach clubs where you can rent charming thatched umbrellas and sun loungers and then grab a bite to eat once you're done bronzing. Saturno Beach Club is a great spot, boasting an elegant tropical atmosphere, while the Alcyone Beach Club blends rustic cabanas with an excellent dinner menu. Just a little further up the coast is Lungomare di Montesilvano, another sedate beach where you can frolic in turquoise waves and then enjoy a leisurely stroll down the seaside promenade back to Spiaggia di Pescara.
To indulge in some retail therapy, make your way to the Corso Umberto I, a pedestrian boulevard connecting Pescara's train station with the seafront. Lined with trendy boutiques and flashy storefronts, you can pick up all manner of goodies here, from stylish outfits to handbags and makeup, before stopping for a snack at one of the many restaurants. Walk towards the beach end of the boulevard, and you'll find the Piazza della Rinascita, a charming public square surrounded by quaint cafés where you can admire the wonderful architecture and palm trees.
For a dose of ancient Italian culture, don't miss the Museo Delle Genti D'Abruzzo, a fantastic museum of anthropology in Pescara's historic center, about a 20-minute walk from the Piazza della Rinascita. Guided tours and English audioguides are available to take you through the exhibition rooms, which span the history of the Abruzzo region, from the first Paleolithic tribes to the modern era. Spend an afternoon wandering the fantastic displays of ancient clothing and jewelry, tools, pottery, and dioramas of prehistoric life for an incredible journey through time.
Other attractions around Pescara and where to stay
From Rome, you can take a local bus directly to Pescara in just under three hours. Trains are available, but the railway line follows a roundabout route that takes over five hours to arrive in Pescara, so the bus or renting a car are better options. Since you're on the Adriatic coast, there are several fantastic towns further south to add to your Italian itinerary, like Alberobello, a unique village with hobbit-like houses about four hours away by car. Another option is Matera, the oldest city in Italy, which can be reached from Pescara in about 3 to 4 hours by trains and buses.
It wouldn't be a proper Italian seaside getaway if you didn't spend at least one night in Pescara. The city is brimming with luxurious accommodations, like the Hotel Esplanade, just steps away from the beach and the Piazza della Rinascita. Boasting 150 guest rooms and a fantastic restaurant with sea views, you'll be within easy reach of everything Pescara has to offer. While simple, the rooms are elegantly furnished and feature large windows and balconies that overlook the coastal scenery. There's also the Victoria Hotel around the corner from the Corso Umberto I, so you can shop 'till you drop and head here for a nap. This glitzy abode not only offers luxury suites but an on-site gym and spa, complete with sauna and steam rooms.
An option closer to the historic center and the anthropology museum is the Villa Alba Boutique Hotel. With a serene tropical ambience, spacious guest rooms with stylish modern furnishings, and an excellent hotel breakfast, a stay here is sure to be relaxing. So pack up your bags and prepare for an unforgettable adventure in this underrated Adriatic destination.