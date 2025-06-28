Hidden On South Carolina's Coast Is A Secret Nature-Based Town With Sandy Beaches And Serene Marshes

There's something calming about places that center themselves around nature instead of urban infrastructure. Here, nobody can disrupt your peace, and you always feel rejuvenated. Add beaches to that equation, and suddenly, you're ready to replace the world's most iconic downtown skylines with ocean vistas, coastal air, and unspoiled landscapes. When in South Carolina, you can experience that tranquility in Awendaw, where outdoor adventures are a stone's throw away.

Prior to colonization, Awendaw was inhabited by the Sewee tribe, or "Islanders." In the 17th century, the area provided shelter for those fleeing the Salem Witch Trials, who then established the town as "Wappetaw." It was later renamed "Awendaw," which translates into "Red Clay." Much of Awendaw's rural setting has been preserved over the years, even when Hurricane Hugo hit South Carolina in 1989 and caused a lot of destruction. Nowadays, this hidden gem of a destination is the perfect escape when Charleston starts to feel too busy and you want to disconnect from your daily routine. From seemingly endless trails to mystical beaches, you have every reason to choose Awendaw as your next getaway.

When it comes to accommodation, you'll have to find lodging in nearby cities, such as Mount Pleasant and Charleston. However, it shouldn't be a problem, considering you'll be landing in Charleston International Airport if you're flying in — from here, it's only a short 40-minute drive to Awendaw. The Holiday Inn Express and Suites is a good option in terms of amenities and location — take advantage of the pool and fitness center, have a satisfying breakfast, and reach Awendaw in just 20 minutes. The same goes for the Hampton Inn and Suites and Hyatt Place Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Many people recommend Sweetgrass Inn, too, especially if you're traveling with your family — although it's a little farther, about 40 minutes away.