Pennsylvania's Most Magical Trail Is A Short, Forested Fairytale Path With Unique Mossy Beauty

Forget about the fabled yellow-brick road that Dorothy trod on in "The Wizard of Oz": When you set foot in Pennsylvania's magical forest trail, you will be immersed in a spectacle you won't believe is entirely natural. A quarter mile of bright green path snaking and unfurling through tall trees forms what locals call the Emerald Path. Its official name is "Paved Trail," but those who witnessed the fairytale effect of moss in this corner of Cook Forest State Park gave it the nickname, and it stuck.

Though the path is open and visible year-round, make sure to visit during the wet season (in spring and summer) if you want to experience the full, vibrant moss-green effect. The magic may capture your senses instantly, but don't forget to take precautions when walking on it during the wet season, as the moss can be slippery.

Access to the Emerald Path is via the Cook Forest Sawmill Center and is marked under Pennsylvania's Game Lands 57. A parking lot marks the access point to the trail in Cook Forest. You can easily reach the Sawmill Center from Pittsburgh, about 90 miles away. If you fancy some of your activity to take place in a city setting, you should definitely check out Pittsburgh's diverse trail through river banks, bridges, and urban areas.