Pennsylvania's Serene Inner-City Walking Trail Is A Pittsburgh Gem Through River Banks, Bridges, And Urban Areas
Pittsburgh has a proud history as an industrial powerhouse. Known as the Steel City, Pittsburgh once produced more than 60% of America's steel, becoming the foundation for the country's skyscrapers and bridges. But coal mining and steel production also turned Pittsburgh into "Smoke City." The accumulated pollution darkened the city's skies and tainted its waters well into the 20th century. Then, when the steel industry collapsed in the 1980s, Pittsburgh was left with derelict steel mills and abandoned industrial sites.
Since then, Pittsburgh has worked hard to clean up. One of the best examples is the 35-mile trail that straddles the Ohio, Allegheny, and Monongahela rivers in downtown Pittsburgh. The Three Rivers Heritage Trail is a recreational park and a transportation highway for bicycles. Visitors can run, cycle, or walk on paved trails or even paddle along its waters, stopping at a craft brewery or picking up a classic Primanti Bros sandwich piled high with coleslaw and fries. What was once a polluted river of crumbling industry is now a thriving community and sustainable transport hub for residents and visitors alike.
Things to see and do along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail
The trail is divided into three parts: The North Side, which runs along the northern bank of the Ohio and Allegheny rivers; the South Side, which follows the Monongahela River; and Downtown, where all three rivers meet. 90% of the trail is paved, making it accessible for non-motorized transport, but it's not continuous, so expect the occasional detour.
Cycling is best to get the most out of the trail. You can sign up for POGOH, Pittsburgh's bicycle share system, with parking stations along the trail. Or, if you'd rather have your own bike for the day, bike rentals like Golden Triangle Bike or Bike the Burgh do hourly rentals and bike tours from their downtown locations. For a different view of the city, try a kayak. Venture Outdoors is a non-profit that organizes tours and encourages city residents to connect to nature. Especially during the quiet sunrise hour, you'll see the city in a completely different light.
If you're walking, the historic Point State Park is a good starting point right the heart of the city, right where the three rivers meet. From here, you can head over the Fort Duquesne bridge and you'll see the Acrisure Stadium to the west, home to the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL team, and PNC Park to the west, where the MLB Pittsburgh Pirates play. Next to the Acrisure stadium is the Carnegie Science Center with the USS Requin, a Cold War submarine, moored along the river. For art lovers, head east to the Andy Warhol Museum, home to the largest collection of work by this Pittsburgh-born and raised artist.
Where to eat along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail
The South Side is the oldest part of the trail. If you cross over at Fort Pitt Bridge, you'll come to another of Pittsburgh's landmarks: the historic Duquesne Incline that climbs up the slopes of Mount Washington. Ride up and connect to the Monongahela Incline, for a historic railroad ride with breathtaking views.
Pittsburgh's South Side has traditionally been an industrial area. Today, it's buzzing with bars, restaurants, and shops that cater to residents living on the steep slopes of Mount Washington, especially in the hub of Station Square. The Sly Fox Brewing Company is a Pittsburgh institution that has two locations, including one on the South Side right off the trail at The Highline. Close to downtown, the trail also runs along Pittsburgh's colorful Strip District, selling everything from banh mi sandwiches to burritos. Local favorites here include the fried chicken at Coop de Ville (bonus points for the old-school arcade games and duck-pin bowling) as well as the fresh seafood at the Penn Avenue Fish Company.
If you have time to dig deeper into Pittsburgh's neighborhoods, keep going past the Strip District for a wander through Lawrenceville, a trendy neighborhood redefining cool with its quirky charm. For a perfect view of all three rivers, West End Overlook has the most picturesque perch with stunning skyline views of the city.