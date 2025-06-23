Pennsylvania's Serene Inner-City Walking Trail Is A Pittsburgh Gem Through River Banks, Bridges, And Urban Areas

The trail is divided into three parts: The North Side, which runs along the northern bank of the Ohio and Allegheny rivers; the South Side, which follows the Monongahela River; and Downtown, where all three rivers meet. 90% of the trail is paved, making it accessible for non-motorized transport, but it's not continuous, so expect the occasional detour.

Cycling is best to get the most out of the trail. You can sign up for POGOH, Pittsburgh's bicycle share system, with parking stations along the trail. Or, if you'd rather have your own bike for the day, bike rentals like Golden Triangle Bike or Bike the Burgh do hourly rentals and bike tours from their downtown locations. For a different view of the city, try a kayak. Venture Outdoors is a non-profit that organizes tours and encourages city residents to connect to nature. Especially during the quiet sunrise hour, you'll see the city in a completely different light.

If you're walking, the historic Point State Park is a good starting point right the heart of the city, right where the three rivers meet. From here, you can head over the Fort Duquesne bridge and you'll see the Acrisure Stadium to the west, home to the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL team, and PNC Park to the west, where the MLB Pittsburgh Pirates play. Next to the Acrisure stadium is the Carnegie Science Center with the USS Requin, a Cold War submarine, moored along the river. For art lovers, head east to the Andy Warhol Museum, home to the largest collection of work by this Pittsburgh-born and raised artist.