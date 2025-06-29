Texas' Underrated University City Is A Renowned Dining Mecca Bursting With Creative Artsy Charm
With a fast-growing economy and accessible living costs paired with an inviting year-round climate and a thriving cultural scene, Texas continues to stand out as one of the most attractive states for relocation. Tourism in the area is booming too, with destinations like Austin — one of Texas' best shopping destinations — San Antonio, and Dallas registering record-breaking visitor numbers in recent years.
The Lone Star State also boasts some truly remarkable up-and-coming destinations that combine a plethora of activities for travelers, thriving infrastructures, and welcoming communities with a slower pace of life. Think of Lockhart, an overlooked foodie city called "Texas' BBQ Capital" situated between San Antonio and Austin, Buda, an artsy city known as the "Outdoor Capital of Texas," and — last but not least — Denton, a college city with all sorts of eclectic charm.
About an hour from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, this city of 158,000 and the surrounding county welcomed an average of 86 new residents every day in 2023 — a testament to its growing relevance in the economic and socio-cultural fabric of the region. Denton is home to two of Texas' most respected public universities — the University of North Texas (UNT) and Texas Woman's University. Together, they host a community of over 50,000 students, a vital part of the city's vibrant and youthful energy, alongside its cosmopolitan food culture and arts community.
Denton, a hub for art, music, and culture
Beyond academia, Denton boasts a lively and dynamic artistic and cultural landscape, with a busy calendar of festivals and events for all ages. This includes everything from crochet lessons and pottery classes to movie nights and board game gatherings. Theatrical productions — ranging from homegrown performances to national tours — take place inside the prestigious, newly refurbished Margo Jones Performance Hall and the Campus Theater. The Bayless-Selby House Museum, housed inside a carefully preserved Victorian residence just a short walk from downtown, offers a vivid glimpse into Denton's early 20th-century life through period furnishings, musical heritage, and refined domestic settings. Local artists have brought color — and joy — to several walls across the city, many of which are concentrated around Denton Square (the Mural Trail Pass helps locate them all).
The live music scene is equally rich and multifaceted — so much so that, in 2018, the Texas Music Office formally recognized Denton as the third "Music Friendly" city in the state, a distinction underscoring its ongoing commitment to fostering musical talent and artistic expression. Established venues like Dan's Silverleaf and Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios offer live performances featuring renowned artists in rock, jazz, blues, and country genres. Meanwhile, Bramblitt's Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery and The Kava Bar are famous for their open mic nights.
This cultural vivacity — together with a diversified and expanding economy driven by education, technology, and business development — has played a significant role in transforming Denton from a small provincial town into one of the most dynamic urban centers in the Metroplex.
What and where to eat in Denton
American, Mediterranean, Asian, and Latin flavors — these are just a few of the options you'll find in "Little D", a city gaining recognition in North Texas for its bold and diverse dining scene. Mixing local gems, international eateries, and creative fusions, the food in Denton is just as eclectic as the rest of the town.
Picone on South Elm Street stands out for its creative take on traditional Italian cuisine — though it's the Smashburger that's truly winning hearts as the crowd favorite. Hanabi Ramen is one of the best spots for Japanese dishes, while Loco Cafe is a beloved local spot serving up hearty breakfasts and lunches daily. Its freshly baked, fluffy biscuits, often hailed as the best in town, are an absolute must-try.
With almost 40 years of experience and a prime location just a few minutes from the NCTC campus, Yummy's Greek Restaurant has become a favorite among students and locals alike for its generous portions, fast service, and flavorful Mediterranean staples. Vegans and vegetarians in town can choose between a variety of delightful options, with highlights like Mean Greens Cafe, the first university dining facility in the nation to adopt a fully vegan menu, and Pepitas Vegan Taqueria, where you can enjoy the best Mexican staples in a plant-based format.