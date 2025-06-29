Texas' Underrated University City Is A Renowned Dining Mecca Bursting With Creative Artsy Charm

With a fast-growing economy and accessible living costs paired with an inviting year-round climate and a thriving cultural scene, Texas continues to stand out as one of the most attractive states for relocation. Tourism in the area is booming too, with destinations like Austin — one of Texas' best shopping destinations — San Antonio, and Dallas registering record-breaking visitor numbers in recent years.

The Lone Star State also boasts some truly remarkable up-and-coming destinations that combine a plethora of activities for travelers, thriving infrastructures, and welcoming communities with a slower pace of life. Think of Lockhart, an overlooked foodie city called "Texas' BBQ Capital" situated between San Antonio and Austin, Buda, an artsy city known as the "Outdoor Capital of Texas," and — last but not least — Denton, a college city with all sorts of eclectic charm.

About an hour from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, this city of 158,000 and the surrounding county welcomed an average of 86 new residents every day in 2023 — a testament to its growing relevance in the economic and socio-cultural fabric of the region. Denton is home to two of Texas' most respected public universities — the University of North Texas (UNT) and Texas Woman's University. Together, they host a community of over 50,000 students, a vital part of the city's vibrant and youthful energy, alongside its cosmopolitan food culture and arts community.