Minnesota's Underrated State Park Full Of Prairies And Bison Herds Is A Quiet Hike And Picnic Paradise
Minnesota is a perfect destination for travelers who love the outdoors. From Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in the country, to the remote lakes in the Boundary Waters, scenic areas are spread all over the state. Head to the far southwestern corner of Minnesota near Luverne, and you'll find a hidden gem out in the prairie: Blue Mounds State Park.
Blue Mounds State Park encompasses 1,830 acres, most of which is prairie grassland. You'll also find a Sioux quartzite cliff at Blue Mounds State Park, which rises nearly 100 feet above the surrounding plains — it stretches for 1.5 miles and dates back 1.7 billion years. The park is unique for its wildlife; a bison herd roams a 533-acre enclosure, one of just two parks in Minnesota that has reintroduced bison. The herd was established in 1961 with three bison from Nebraska, and it's one of the most genetically pure herds in the country. The easiest way to see the bison is from the observation platform, but there are also bus tours that take you through the bison range. A visit to Blue Mounds State Park is bound to delight, thanks to a wealth of quiet hiking trails, exciting wildlife, and relaxing picnic areas.
What to do in Blue Mounds State Park
There's plenty to do here besides watch the bison roam. Hikers will love the Mound Loop Trail — this is a 3-mile loop that takes in both the Mound Trail and the Upper Cliffline Trail. There's also the 2.8-mile Western Loop, which starts at the highest point in the park, Eagle Rock. Check out the 2.9-mile Mound Creek Trail in the northern part of the park, which is closer to the campground and has two creek crossings. Overall, there are 13 miles of trails — and 3 miles of paved trails for biking — so there are several options for outdoor activities.
Although the bison are the top wildlife to see here, the park is fantastic for birdwatching — there are over 200 species at Blue Mounds State Park. Keep your eyes peeled for the blue grosbeaks that you may see. In late June and early July, prickly pear cactus blooms in the rocky outcrops, contrasting with the long prairie grasses. And if you just want to unwind out in the wild, take a picnic to the Nature Play Area and relax in an outcrop of quartzite.
How to get there and where to stay
Blue Mounds State Park is less than a 10-minute drive from Luverne; you'll want your own car to explore this area, as public transit is scarce. The closest airport is Sioux Falls Regional Airport, just a half-hour drive across the border in South Dakota. But the nearest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as one of the best airports in North America. It's about a 3.5-hour drive from the airport to Blue Mounds State Park.
If you want to camp, there are 73 campsites at Blue Mounds State Park. Most of the sites are at the main campground, but there's also a rustic cart-in campground, and you can even rent a canvas tipi. The GrandStay Hotel and Suites in Luverne is the top choice if you're not interested in camping. There are 51 rooms and suites, and the hotel offers an indoor heated pool and whirlpool, plus complimentary breakfast.