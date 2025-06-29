​​Minnesota's Underrated State Park Full Of Prairies And Bison Herds Is A Quiet Hike And Picnic Paradise

Minnesota is a perfect destination for travelers who love the outdoors. From Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in the country, to the remote lakes in the Boundary Waters, scenic areas are spread all over the state. Head to the far southwestern corner of Minnesota near Luverne, and you'll find a hidden gem out in the prairie: Blue Mounds State Park.

Blue Mounds State Park encompasses 1,830 acres, most of which is prairie grassland. You'll also find a Sioux quartzite cliff at Blue Mounds State Park, which rises nearly 100 feet above the surrounding plains — it stretches for 1.5 miles and dates back 1.7 billion years. The park is unique for its wildlife; a bison herd roams a 533-acre enclosure, one of just two parks in Minnesota that has reintroduced bison. The herd was established in 1961 with three bison from Nebraska, and it's one of the most genetically pure herds in the country. The easiest way to see the bison is from the observation platform, but there are also bus tours that take you through the bison range. A visit to Blue Mounds State Park is bound to delight, thanks to a wealth of quiet hiking trails, exciting wildlife, and relaxing picnic areas.