Rhode Island's Riverfront Little City Right Outside Of Providence Has A Cute Main Street And Historic Charm

There's something about historic New England character combined with riverside charm that makes even the most skeptical of travelers fall in love with a place. And right along the Blackstone River, less than 15 miles north of Providence, you'll find a stunning city that offers all that plus granite mill buildings and leafy parks — Woonsocket.

The small yet inviting hub is just a half-hour drive from Providence's T.F. Green Airport, and though most people prefer to come here by car, especially if they have a jam-packed schedule, you can always take one of the RIPTA buses from Providence to Woonsocket. Make sure to check its schedules in advance, however, as availability can be limited on weekends.

Keep in mind that there are lots of attractions to cover here, from riverside trails and darling little restaurants to the fascinating Island Place Historic District, so if you're a public transport fan, prepare for some extra walking and planning. Cyclists, meanwhile, are in for a treat. Woonsocket makes up a good section of the jaw-dropping Blackstone River Bikeway, named one of the 16 most incredible places in Rhode Island you need to visit at least once, so prepare for the ride of a lifetime.