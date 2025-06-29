Skip Miami's Crowds For This Vibrant Caribbean Destination With Similar But More Authentic Vibes

To most, Miami conjures images of fun in the sun: beaches blanketed with health-conscious individuals soaking up the rays, a roaring club scene, and tons of Latin flavor (particularly Cuban). However, in spite of being a popular tourist destination, Miami is the rudest city in America. While no one can say for sure, it's not a stretch to guess this trending lack of respect for people's personal time and space might relate in some way to the city's overcrowding, particularly during spring break and summer vacation. So who could blame you for wanting to seek out an alternative for your next sun-soaked vacation? The closest Miami dupe, both spatially and culturally, is Havana, the capital of Cuba, just a 75-minute flight away over the Caribbean Sea.

Havana has lent itself to Miami's cultural quilt thanks to the Florida city's emigrated Cuban population, but there are still some things the original does better. Despite having a similar tropical vibe to Miami, Havana has escaped the capitalist machine, meaning it hasn't been bought out and overpriced. It has nightlife with soul, driven by salsa clubs full of cigar smoke rather than bottle service and celebrity DJs. Streets are full not of Teslas and high-rises, but glamorous vintage cars and historic architecture. Cuba is an island with real lived-in authenticity, and Havana is the place where its cultural vibrance concentrates most. In many ways, it offers a far more immersive and exciting warm-weather escape than Miami. Just note that, if you are a U.S. citizen, as of May 7, 2025, Cuba is on alert due to rising crime and unreliable power, and you'll have to receive special permission for one of 12 categories of authorized travel.