This Tropical Vacation Spot In The Caribbean Is On Alert Due To Rising Crime And Unreliable Power

Cuba is home to all kinds of magical places, like the vibrant capital of Havana and Punta Perdiz, a world-class snorkel and dive spot. But on May 7, the U.S. State Department updated the travel advisory for Cuba; it's at a level 2 because of electricity outages and crime.

A level 2 advisory, on a scale where the maximum is 4 for "do not travel," means that travelers should "exercise increased caution," according to the U.S. State Department website. In the updated advisory, the department noted that Cuba has issues with "petty crime [...] and violent crime, including armed robbery and homicide, is also on the rise." Electrical outages also contributed to the elevated status. The advisory states that "Scheduled and unscheduled power cuts lasting up to 12 hours occur daily in Havana, and even longer outside the capital."

Specific recommendations for Cuban travelers in relation to this new advisory level include keeping devices charged, having backup power if you can, and having a flashlight. For the safety aspect of the advisory, they recommend staying alert to what's around you and not bringing attention to yourself by wearing flashy jewelry and the like.