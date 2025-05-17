This Tropical Vacation Spot In The Caribbean Is On Alert Due To Rising Crime And Unreliable Power
Cuba is home to all kinds of magical places, like the vibrant capital of Havana and Punta Perdiz, a world-class snorkel and dive spot. But on May 7, the U.S. State Department updated the travel advisory for Cuba; it's at a level 2 because of electricity outages and crime.
A level 2 advisory, on a scale where the maximum is 4 for "do not travel," means that travelers should "exercise increased caution," according to the U.S. State Department website. In the updated advisory, the department noted that Cuba has issues with "petty crime [...] and violent crime, including armed robbery and homicide, is also on the rise." Electrical outages also contributed to the elevated status. The advisory states that "Scheduled and unscheduled power cuts lasting up to 12 hours occur daily in Havana, and even longer outside the capital."
Specific recommendations for Cuban travelers in relation to this new advisory level include keeping devices charged, having backup power if you can, and having a flashlight. For the safety aspect of the advisory, they recommend staying alert to what's around you and not bringing attention to yourself by wearing flashy jewelry and the like.
American travelers to Cuba have to get a license and have to use cash
This isn't the only popular tropical destination where travelers have been advised to exercise more caution recently. A travel security alert for the Los Cabos region of Mexico was issued at the beginning of May, and The Bahamas, particularly Nassau, got an updated safety alert related to crime in March.
Americans traveling to Cuba have some other considerations, along with the security alert. General tourism to Cuba is not allowed; for those who do want to visit, there are 12 categories for U.S. travelers to be allowed to visit Cuba, including "family visits ... support for the Cuban people [and] public performances," according to the U.S. Embassy in Cuba. A license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control is required based on one of those categories; you can apply online.
And once you are in Cuba, U.S. credit and bank cards aren't usable, so you have to have cash. U.S. dollars are accepted at many locations in Cuba, so you may not have to exchange them for pesos. Remember to bring small bills. And considering the safety aspect of the security alert for Cuba, review the hacks to help avoid pickpocketing when you travel.