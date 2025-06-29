This Coastal Rhode Island Town Offers New England Colonial Charm And The Freshest Seafood Around

There are plenty of Rhode Island towns that promise that irresistible New England charm we can't get enough of; just look at Coventry, a rural gem near the coast with lots of outdoor fun and historic attractions. With that said, there's only one place where you can combine the region's early American allure with the freshest seafood, and that's South Kingstown. Between its darling villages (like Wakefield and Peace Dale), historic barns, quiet harbors, and centuries-old homes, the town paints a one-of-a-kind backdrop for history buffs and foodies alike.

Hidden for years just 32 miles south of Providence, South Kingstown is finally emerging as the scenic, fascinating, and surprisingly well-connected gem it is. To come here, all you have to do is drive 35 minutes from T.F. Green Airport via I-95. Not to mention the nearest Amtrak stop is also at Kingston Station, and it connects you to both Boston and NYC — it doesn't get more convenient than that.

And while driving is easily the best way to explore not only South Kingstown but also its incredible surrounding towns and beaches, those who prefer public transport will be happy to learn that RIPTA buses are in full operation here; just keep in mind that the routes can be a bit limited so you might want to check the schedules online beforehand.