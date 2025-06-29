Michigan's Road Trip For Vintage Drive-In Movie Lovers Brims With Popcorn And Endless Nostalgia

Emerging in the early 1900s and gaining widespread popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, the drive-in movie theater was once a staple for many Americans. From weekend date nights to family-friendly outings, people would gather across the country at various drive-in movie theaters to watch the latest blockbuster. Michigan was no different from other states. In fact, at the height of the drive-in movie theater craze, it had upwards of 100 drive-ins scattered across its cities. However, as movie-going evolved to indoor cinemas, most of the drive-in movie theaters in the state eventually closed, much like in the rest of the country.

Today, drive-in theaters are considered a relic of the past, but they're still looked upon fondly by many, with nostalgia driving the appeal for the few drive-in movie theaters still standing in Michigan. At last count, there are only nine drive-in movie theaters left across the entire state. And while none of them holds the impressive distinction of being the oldest drive-in movie theater in the world — that's a title reserved for a historic drive-in gem in Pennsylvania — they all have something special.

So, if you're craving a nostalgic road trip inspired by vintage drive-in movie theaters — complete with classic charm and scenic Michigan views — this itinerary is a must. And it all starts with a standout: The Capri Drive-In located in the historically charming town of Coldwater. Dating back to 1964, and designated one of the "10 Drive-Ins Worth a Detour" in 2001 by The New York Times, the Capri Drive-In offers a complete experience. This means a fully stocked snack bar, multiple screens, and various multimedia options — including radio frequencies for viewers who want to capture the feeling of nostalgia by listening to the films on their radios.