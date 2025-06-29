Michigan's Road Trip For Vintage Drive-In Movie Lovers Brims With Popcorn And Endless Nostalgia
Emerging in the early 1900s and gaining widespread popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, the drive-in movie theater was once a staple for many Americans. From weekend date nights to family-friendly outings, people would gather across the country at various drive-in movie theaters to watch the latest blockbuster. Michigan was no different from other states. In fact, at the height of the drive-in movie theater craze, it had upwards of 100 drive-ins scattered across its cities. However, as movie-going evolved to indoor cinemas, most of the drive-in movie theaters in the state eventually closed, much like in the rest of the country.
Today, drive-in theaters are considered a relic of the past, but they're still looked upon fondly by many, with nostalgia driving the appeal for the few drive-in movie theaters still standing in Michigan. At last count, there are only nine drive-in movie theaters left across the entire state. And while none of them holds the impressive distinction of being the oldest drive-in movie theater in the world — that's a title reserved for a historic drive-in gem in Pennsylvania — they all have something special.
So, if you're craving a nostalgic road trip inspired by vintage drive-in movie theaters — complete with classic charm and scenic Michigan views — this itinerary is a must. And it all starts with a standout: The Capri Drive-In located in the historically charming town of Coldwater. Dating back to 1964, and designated one of the "10 Drive-Ins Worth a Detour" in 2001 by The New York Times, the Capri Drive-In offers a complete experience. This means a fully stocked snack bar, multiple screens, and various multimedia options — including radio frequencies for viewers who want to capture the feeling of nostalgia by listening to the films on their radios.
Southeast Michigan is a must for a vintage drive-in experience
After enjoying the small-town charm of Coldwater at the Capri Drive-In, head northeast on Interstate 94 to the city of Plymouth for the Summer Drive-In. Located outside, in the U.S.A Hockey Arena parking lot, the Summer Drive-In doesn't have the rich history of other drive-ins on the list. However, it makes up for it with great amenities and special events — like their "Family Fun Fridays," which provide free and fun attractions for all ages. If you're planning to make the trip to the Summer Drive-In, be mindful that tickets can only be purchased online.
If you're seeking a truly vintage drive-in that remains open later in the year, a less than 30-minute drive on Interstate 96 East will take you into the city of Dearborn. There, along with potentially participating in one of Michigan's most beloved traditions, you can also catch multiple films at the Ford-Wyoming Drive-In. Opened in 1950, the drive-in boasts five screens, all showing a different movie. It also runs screenings daily from spring to fall, which means visitors have multiple opportunities to experience the historic venue, as well as enjoy its well-stocked concessions area of cinema favorites.
A little further away, approximately 80 miles along Interstate 75 North, visitors will reach Flint. Known as the most affordable place to buy a home in America, the city is also home to the U.S. 23 Drive-In Theater on Fenton Road. Dating back to the 1950s, the U.S. 23 Drive-In was upgraded in recent years to preserve its vintage appeal, while still feeling modern. One thing that has not been modernized, however, is how to purchase tickets: This can only be done at the venue on a first-come basis, and online purchases are not available.
Enjoy an off-the-beaten-path drive-in experience
It wouldn't be a fitting trip to Michigan without visiting Lake Michigan or a destination near it. And Muskegon — nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan — fits the bill. Once known as the "Lumber Queen of the World," the town is home to the Getty Drive-In: A four-screen retro wonder complete with a self-serve concession area and a kid-friendly playground and arcade.
After enjoying the family-friendly fun of the Getty Drive-In, and if you're feeling ambitious, head east on Interstate 69 for three hours toward the tiny farming town of Carsonville. Once there, you can pull into the Hi-Way Drive-In. Operating since 1947, the Hi-Way Drive-In is one of the oldest remaining drive-in theaters in Michigan, and it captures a cozy, vintage feel like no other. With a single screen, it has all the throwback vibes a vintage movie lover can want.
Finally, complete your journey by heading northwest to the tiny village of Honor, where you will find the family-favorite Cherry Bowl Drive-In, also a one-screen drive-in theater. Originally opened in 1953 — and complete with vintage ads and movie memorabilia, 1950s-style putt-putt golf, and an old-school diner — it perfectly captures the nostalgic vibes you are seeking. So, if you love movies and road trips, be sure to add Michigan's last remaining drive-in theaters to your bucket list. All so you can soak in the state's scenic beauty and enjoy a nostalgic throwback to a bygone era.