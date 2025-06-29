The Secret Code On Your Boarding Pass That Could Mean You're On A Watchlist

Getting flagged at TSA can put a real damper on your trip right from the start. Even if you've tried every hack to zip through security, sometimes it just isn't enough. Some travelers receive a code on their boarding pass that reads "SSSS," which stands for "Secondary Security Screening Selection." It means exactly as it says, and when passengers see the dreaded quad-S, that means they are in for a more thorough security screening. This process is part of increased safety measures that were implemented after 9/11, and according to the United States Senate Committee, those selected are mostly chosen at random. Then again, it could also mean that you're on a watchlist, or that your name closely matches someone on the no-fly list.

You might know if you have the quad-S ahead of time, as they will make you print your boarding pass at check-in rather than use a mobile pass. Attempting to check in online or via an app may trigger an error message. The extra screening can include detailed luggage inspections and personal pat-downs, which can add extra time and stress before your flight. Understanding what the "SSSS" code means can help you mentally prepare for the process and avoid surprises on travel day.