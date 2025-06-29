Why Rick Steves Thinks Germany's Black Forest Is Wildly Overrated

It can be hard to figure out what's actually worth seeing in Europe and what has just earned publicity because of its historically fortified status. With years of built-up expectations, travelers often come to hyped-up sites like Stonehenge, often cited as one of the world's most disappointing monuments, only to realize the reality doesn't match the status. In a roundup of his most and least favorite places in Europe, Rick Steves, the expert travel writer and TV personality, took on some of the most disappointing destinations. Germany's Black Forest, mythologized for its misty woods, cuckoo clocks, and fairytale villages, made the short end of the list, because, as Steves wrote on his blog, it "disappoints more people than it excites."

To be clear, Steves doesn't say the Black Forest should be totally written off, but rather that it's less interesting than other regions of Germany. "If it were all Germany offered, it would be worth seeing," Steves wrote. The Black Forest doesn't offer much excitement for someone used to seeing forest landscapes, and it's far from the alpine fantasy some American travelers might be seeking out. Most people who visit the region are looking for an escape from the more urban, vibrant side of Europe. As Steves put it in another post, "The Black Forest is popular with German holiday-goers and overseas tourists looking for serious R&R." In other words, the Black Forest could still be worth a visit — if you're looking for the right thing.