Between Redding And Sacramento Is California's Winery At A Monastery With Uniquely Charming Traditions
If you're visiting Northern California, you have an incredible number of wineries and vineyards you can visit. Narrowing them down can be difficult. However, there is one winery set between Redding and Sacramento that you absolutely must check out for its uniquely charming traditions, beautiful scenery, and incredible history. About 100 miles from the Sacramento International Airport (your best bet) and just under 50 miles from the Redding Regional Airport sits New Clairvaux Vineyard in Vina, California. It's a joint venture started in 2000 by the Sunseri family, now run by Aimée Sunseri, a fifth-generation winemaker, and the Trappist-Cistercian monks who live at New Clairvaux Abbey. They have wine tastings and tours that you can take while you visit, and some unusual varietals in addition to ones like tempranillo, viognier, grenache, barbera, and more on their two vineyards: St. James and Poor Souls.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the New Clairvaux Vineyard and Monastery, "We usually make a trip to the New Clairvaux Monastery around the holidays, then top it off with refreshments for all. This is such a great time, everyone loves spending a few hours hear [sic]. Quiet, Simple, Reserved. Just as a day should be." If you, like this reviewer, visit during the holidays, make sure to visit nearby Redding, which is one of the best Christmas towns out there, with festivities galore.
All about the New Clairvaux Vineyard and Monastery
The land upon which the Abbey and Vineyard sit started out with winemaking in 1844, though it changed hands a few times over the years. It did very well until pieces of it were sold off shortly before Prohibition, which was a big blow to the wine industry in the state. However, in 1955, a Cistercian abbey wanted to expand. The monks bought around 600 acres in Vina, with plans to farm the land and raise cattle. However, this monastic order has been making wine for almost a millennium. The wine-making Sunseri family had land nearby, and in 2000, two test vineyards were planted as a joint venture. It did very well, and they even planted two Greek varietals, assyrtiko and moschofilero, which was the first time they were grown in the United States. In addition, the vineyards use sustainable practices to grow their grapes, an ethos these monks are known for.
You can book a 75-minute tour of the winery and abbey, which is free, though you will have to pay for the wine tasting along the way. The abbey tours are self-guided, and you can do so Monday through Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the winery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a gift shop, and you can also sign up for their events. They have activities like Rosé Day, new wine releases, and small bites/wine pairing days. In addition, you can check out the Blessing of the Grapes, which is an over 900-year-old tradition performed by the monks, with a market to explore, food vendors, tastings, and tours.
The wines of New Clairvaux Vineyard, and what to do in the area
While you're visiting the winery and the beautiful abbey, you will, of course, want to taste some of their award-winning wines. The tasting price is stunningly low, at $10 at the time of this writing for a five-flight sampling. That's waived if you purchase a bottle. The monks are not only involved in the winemaking — they actually work in the tasting room on Saturdays. The list of this vineyard's awards is very long, including 20 Gold, Silver, and Best in Class awards from the San Francisco Wine Chronicle Wine Competition in 2025 alone. Do try out their Abbey Angelica altar wine, as well as the popular tempranillo, and the Greek assyrtiko and moschofilero varietals. Though only service dogs are permitted, this is a kid-friendly spot.
While you're in the area, you should take some time to visit the recently reopened McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park, home to Burney Falls, a stunning waterfall dubbed "the eighth wonder of the world" by President Theodore Roosevelt. In addition, make a point to check out the Lassen Volcanic National Park, which features Lake Helen — a gorgeous mountain lake with Caribbean blue waters about 70 miles away from the vineyard. Not only that, but you'll get to see meadows full of wildflowers in the spring, volcanoes, and fumaroles. The park, which is $30 per vehicle (for a seven-day pass), has seven campgrounds, with a choice of tents, cabins, and lodges. You can go cross-country skiing or snowshoeing in the winter as well, but make sure to check the weather, as roads can close due to snow. You may also want to bring mosquito repellent for visits in early summer, but it's worth it for these breathtaking views and hiking trails.