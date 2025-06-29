Between Redding And Sacramento Is California's Winery At A Monastery With Uniquely Charming Traditions

The land upon which the Abbey and Vineyard sit started out with winemaking in 1844, though it changed hands a few times over the years. It did very well until pieces of it were sold off shortly before Prohibition, which was a big blow to the wine industry in the state. However, in 1955, a Cistercian abbey wanted to expand. The monks bought around 600 acres in Vina, with plans to farm the land and raise cattle. However, this monastic order has been making wine for almost a millennium. The wine-making Sunseri family had land nearby, and in 2000, two test vineyards were planted as a joint venture. It did very well, and they even planted two Greek varietals, assyrtiko and moschofilero, which was the first time they were grown in the United States. In addition, the vineyards use sustainable practices to grow their grapes, an ethos these monks are known for.

You can book a 75-minute tour of the winery and abbey, which is free, though you will have to pay for the wine tasting along the way. The abbey tours are self-guided, and you can do so Monday through Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the winery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a gift shop, and you can also sign up for their events. They have activities like Rosé Day, new wine releases, and small bites/wine pairing days. In addition, you can check out the Blessing of the Grapes, which is an over 900-year-old tradition performed by the monks, with a market to explore, food vendors, tastings, and tours.