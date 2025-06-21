Hidden In One Of California's Least Visited National Parks Is A Jewel Mountain Lake With Caribbean Blue Waters

California's nine national parks (the most of any single state) are some of the most illustrious representatives of America's wild and monumental landscape. Iconic natural wonders like Yosemite's Half Dome and its soul-satisfying hikes or the magical canopy forged by California's coast redwoods at Redwood National Park showcase the epitome of what America's national parks can be. Yet, having the most national parks out of any state, unfortunately, means some California national parks get overlooked. For example, California's Lassen Volcanic National Park doesn't get nearly the attention as its neighbors, either in visitation numbers or in pop culture attention. Despite this unjust obscurity, Lassen Volcanic boasts some of the most beautiful and eye-catching sights in the U.S. National Park System. Among Lassen Volcanic's many natural wonders, the park's sublime beauty may be best summarized by the palliative blue waters of Lake Helen.

While truly pristine mountain lakes are a rare enough commodity, California's epic expanse of mountain ranges and forests boasts a larger collection than your average state. But even in such a setting, Lake Helen stands out as an unmissable outdoor destination for a few key reasons. Most prominent among them is the lake's heavenly shades of blue, unsurpassed by even the most magical mountain lakes you'll find elsewhere. Lake Helen's deep shades of blue may be so evocative you might believe you've been transported from the California mountains to a sunny Caribbean shore if you look hard enough. Beyond the deep blue of the water, though, Lake Helen also sits in the heart of some of the most arresting views you'll find in any national park, not least of which is the towering (and active) volcano perched right next to the lake's shores!