Hidden In One Of California's Least Visited National Parks Is A Jewel Mountain Lake With Caribbean Blue Waters
California's nine national parks (the most of any single state) are some of the most illustrious representatives of America's wild and monumental landscape. Iconic natural wonders like Yosemite's Half Dome and its soul-satisfying hikes or the magical canopy forged by California's coast redwoods at Redwood National Park showcase the epitome of what America's national parks can be. Yet, having the most national parks out of any state, unfortunately, means some California national parks get overlooked. For example, California's Lassen Volcanic National Park doesn't get nearly the attention as its neighbors, either in visitation numbers or in pop culture attention. Despite this unjust obscurity, Lassen Volcanic boasts some of the most beautiful and eye-catching sights in the U.S. National Park System. Among Lassen Volcanic's many natural wonders, the park's sublime beauty may be best summarized by the palliative blue waters of Lake Helen.
While truly pristine mountain lakes are a rare enough commodity, California's epic expanse of mountain ranges and forests boasts a larger collection than your average state. But even in such a setting, Lake Helen stands out as an unmissable outdoor destination for a few key reasons. Most prominent among them is the lake's heavenly shades of blue, unsurpassed by even the most magical mountain lakes you'll find elsewhere. Lake Helen's deep shades of blue may be so evocative you might believe you've been transported from the California mountains to a sunny Caribbean shore if you look hard enough. Beyond the deep blue of the water, though, Lake Helen also sits in the heart of some of the most arresting views you'll find in any national park, not least of which is the towering (and active) volcano perched right next to the lake's shores!
Lake Helen is an eye-catching blue water treasure
America's National Park System isn't exactly a stranger to volcanoes. Depending on where you go, your national park experience might include a hike up the slopes of the world's largest volcano to witness the raw power of Hawaii's Mauna Loa or a trek through the gorgeous Swiss Alpine vibes of Washington's Mount Rainier. So intertwined are volcanoes and American national parks that Lassen Volcanic National Park's underrated status makes less and less sense the more you learn about it. Located in Northern California's Cascade Mountains, Lassen Volcanic more than lives up to its name as one of the very few spots in the world where you can see prominent examples of each of the four main types of volcanoes.
Lake Helen has the special distinction of sitting right next to the park's namesake. At 10,462 feet in elevation, Lassen Peak is one of the world's largest plug dome-type volcanoes. The lake rests at the mountain's base, formed as a glacial-carved lake fed by snowmelt 8,200 feet above sea level and with depths of around 100 feet. Since most of the lake's waters come from unadulterated snow blending with mineral-rich volcanic soil, Lake Helen sports a mirror-like sapphire blue that simultaneously stands out against the beautiful shoreline and reflects the stunning volcanoes sprouting around it. As a result, Lake Helen may be one of the most photogenic spots in any of California's national parks (even taking into account the breathtaking spectacles in Yosemite and Joshua Tree). You'd have to work extremely hard to take a bad picture of Lake Helen from any angle!
Numerous outdoor adventures await at this hidden gem national park
While you could spend hours wandering along the banks taking pictures, Lake Helen is also the epicenter of many of Lassen Volcanic National Park's best hikes and outdoor adventures. The lake's prime spot within the park makes it a key feature of two of Lassen Volcanic's best hiking trails. Being so close to the breathtaking Lassen Peak, Lake Helen is a major stop en route to the Lassen Peak Trail. Though "only" 4.9 miles long, the Lassen Peak Trail is a challenging yet rewarding, high-altitude hike to the summit of the park's eponymous volcano. Once you make it to the top, you'll not only have the thrill of standing right at ground zero of an active volcano, but you'll also have spectacular views of the surrounding Northern California landscape (including Lake Helen and further wonders like the famed Mount Shasta in the distance).
Much closer to Lake Helen is the unmissable Bumpass Hell Trail. Despite its devilish name, the Bumpass Hell Trail is an extraordinary tour of the park's many unique hydrothermal areas. Though the entire trail is around 3 miles long, the trailhead begins right by the shores of Lake Helen, and the first mile or so takes you past picturesque shots of other prominent mountains nearby (including Mount Helen and Bumpass Mountain). And if the California sun starts to get to you, Lake Helen's southern shore is also a great spot for swimming. Lassen Volcanic National Park is a roughly 3-hour drive from Sacramento, and around 5 hours from San Francisco International Airport. If you're planning to stay overnight, the park has several excellent campsites, including charming cabins at the Manzanita Lake campground.