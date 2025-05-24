The Adirondack Trail That's Quick And Easy But Boasts Some Of The Most Awe-Inspiring Mountain Views

While the hike is easy, the drive to the trailhead is not. Just ten minutes away from Port Henry, New York, along Edgemont Road, it doesn't seem like this trail should be such a challenge to reach, but the dirt road that leads to the trailhead is not well-maintained. Unless your car is accustomed to off-roading or at least has all-wheel drive, getting there may be a tall order. To avoid this, some prefer to park their car at the old cemetery on Land Road and walk along the muddy, uneven portion of the road instead. Just expect to add more than a full mile each way to your hike if you leave your car early. Once you arrive, however, the trail itself is in far better shape than the road, and is simple enough to hike to the overlook.

This place is beautiful at sunset, but you should consider an early morning hike, too. Often, the valley fills with early morning fog, which is an incredible sight. While most come here for the views, this is also one of the best birdwatching destinations. If you come here in the autumn, you can see migrating birds of prey soaring through the air over the gorge. If you come in the fall, you'll also be treated to the incredible display of autumn color that the Adirondacks are famous for. Time your visit right, and you can stand at the top of the gorge and see the entire landscape below erupting into brilliant shades of red and orange.