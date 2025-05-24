The Adirondack Trail That's Quick And Easy But Boasts Some Of The Most Awe-Inspiring Mountain Views
The Adirondacks are an awe-inspiring mountain range in New York State, home to breathtaking views of rolling green mountains, lush forests, and crystal clear lakes. There are plenty of challenging hikes to the summits of high Adirondack peaks, but you don't need to have experience scrambling and mountaineering just to see gorgeous views of upstate New York. In fact, some of the best views in the Adirondacks can be found on a quick half-hour hike known as the Coot Hill Trail.
This trail leads up Bulwagga Mountain to a rocky ridge that looks out over an incredible ravine, hundreds of feet deep, known as Big Hollow, Vermont's Green Mountains, and the blue waters of Lake Champlain. There are some unsettling stories about this spot, including tales of people accidentally falling from this terrifyingly high vantage point. You can stay safe here by keeping a reasonable distance from the edge while you admire this fantastic view.
Planning the perfect hike on Coot Hill trail
While the hike is easy, the drive to the trailhead is not. Just ten minutes away from Port Henry, New York, along Edgemont Road, it doesn't seem like this trail should be such a challenge to reach, but the dirt road that leads to the trailhead is not well-maintained. Unless your car is accustomed to off-roading or at least has all-wheel drive, getting there may be a tall order. To avoid this, some prefer to park their car at the old cemetery on Land Road and walk along the muddy, uneven portion of the road instead. Just expect to add more than a full mile each way to your hike if you leave your car early. Once you arrive, however, the trail itself is in far better shape than the road, and is simple enough to hike to the overlook.
This place is beautiful at sunset, but you should consider an early morning hike, too. Often, the valley fills with early morning fog, which is an incredible sight. While most come here for the views, this is also one of the best birdwatching destinations. If you come here in the autumn, you can see migrating birds of prey soaring through the air over the gorge. If you come in the fall, you'll also be treated to the incredible display of autumn color that the Adirondacks are famous for. Time your visit right, and you can stand at the top of the gorge and see the entire landscape below erupting into brilliant shades of red and orange.
Hike the Moriah Challenge
If you're looking for more of a challenge than just the short trek up the Coot Hill Trail, try completing the Moriah Challenge and earning an embroidered patch from the Moriah Chamber of Commerce. This is a set of four relatively easy hikes, including Coot Hill Trail, that are very close together (think about 45 minutes driving in total if you wanted to hike them all in the same day — which is not required for the challenge). In addition to Coot Hill, you'll need to hike the equally short and fairly easy gravel path known as Belfry Mountain Trail. Like many other spectacular Adirondack hikes, this one ends with a fire tower.
Next on your list to conquer is the Cheney Mountain Trail. Although it's a bit longer than Coot Hill, it's still less than a mile. This forest trail also leads to some great views. Finally, you'll want to take the Crowfoot Pond Trail. At six miles, it's by far the longest route in the Moriah Challenge, but it's still a very easy walk through the woods. While it doesn't boast any mountain top views, the pond itself is lovely. To claim your patch, you can either go in person to the Moriah Chamber of Commerce in Fort Henry or send an email to moriahchamber@gmail.com.