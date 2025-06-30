Northeastern Nevada's Underrated City Is A Nostalgia-Packed Getaway With Endless Recreation And Western Charm
Las Vegas may be America's top summer destination and Lake Tahoe's scenic shores may boast renowned views, but within Nevada's nearly 110,000 square miles, you'll find numerous incredible places to explore. If you're heading along Interstate 80 in northeastern Nevada, don't miss a stop in the little city of Wells. It's 181 miles west of Salt Lake City and 339 miles northeast of Reno, a walkable hub of food and art known as America's "biggest little city." Small-town hospitality meets gorgeous nature in this community of around 1,200 residents, making Wells so much more than a quick on-and-off for snacks and gas along the highway. Head into its historic town center and learn about some of its earliest buildings, grab a great bite to eat, and stay awhile at breathtaking accommodations.
In 2008, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the area, its epicenter only about six miles north of Wells. Numerous historic buildings sustained significant damage, but thanks to the community's determination, a successful recovery effort has made Wells' buildings better than ever. Stop by the Chamber of Commerce and pick up an informational brochure for a self-guided walking tour of the remaining 19th-century buildings. But, the real draw of Wells is its extraordinary natural surroundings and endless recreation.
Cozy up at camp in the Humboldt Mountains
Wells is a fantastic jumping-off point for scenic drives through mountains and valley alike. Head south on US-93 for about 5 miles and you'll find yourself on the scenic Clover Valley Scenic Drive. The route's namesake valley is an oasis of green pastures fed by moisture tumbling down from the Humboldt Mountains to the west. With the mountains reaching heights of more than 11,000 feet, the valley offers a lush contrast to the rocky peaks, which remain snow-covered well into early summer.
If looking up at the mountains from below doesn't scratch the itch, Angel Lake Scenic Byway should do the trick. Just a 12-mile drive from the edge of Wells, you'll travel west along NV-231, also known as Angel Lake Road. Drive through sagebrush-speckled rolling hills and you'll see the Humboldt Mountain range peaking out over the horizon. Continue to climb and you'll eventually encounter a turnoff for Angel Lake Campground within Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the largest national forest in the lower 48. At an elevation of 8,400 feet, this is an incredible place to park or pitch your tent next to the stunning Angel Lake. It's a great base camp for fishing, canoeing, and hiking, and all 26 sites are reservable between mid-June and early September, with some available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the season. As of 2025, the campsite rates are $18 per night, or $36 for a double site.
Stay and explore the small city of Wells
The city of Wells is an idyllic spot for an overnight getaway. If you love a good combination of rustic charm and modern amenities, you'll fall head over heels for Mustang Monument, a ranch and eco-resort with a safari twist. Luxurious cottages offer an immersive, all-inclusive experience where every stay also benefits the ranch's nonprofit arm, Saving America's Mustangs. A little farther afield, check out Cottonwood Guest Ranch. Its address may be in Wells, but you'll head about 68 miles north of town to this remote working ranch for an utterly memorable slice of the West.
Around 15 miles northwest of Wells, you'll have the chance to explore a unique early 20th-century ghost town, an experimental planned community known as Metropolis. Initiated in 1909, the original plan comprised a small city for 7,500 residents, surrounded by 40,000 acres of farms. But after the prospective city's water rights were restricted by the courts, it all went downhill. Today, you can wander around the remains of abandoned buildings, including a hotel, school, post office, a wagon factory, and saloons.
Back in central Wells, don't miss one of The Silver State's largest classic car shows in the summer. Held annually on the last weekend of July, the Wells Fun Run Car Show & Cruise is a three-day, family-friendly event that is free to enjoy. The collection of souped-up cars in Wells City Park radiate nostalgia, along with a stacked lineup of events like a night cruise, burnout contest, and street racing. The event also has vendor booths, live entertainment, street dancing, and great food. Speaking of delicious eats in Wells, drop by Taquiera El Compa, a family-run food truck specializing in authentic Mexican tacos, tortas, quesadillas, and burritos. Or if Indian cuisine is more your speed, don't miss Sher-E-Punjab Dhaba, featuring Punjab specialties like biryani, curries, and jalfrezi.