Northeastern Nevada's Underrated City Is A Nostalgia-Packed Getaway With Endless Recreation And Western Charm

The city of Wells is an idyllic spot for an overnight getaway. If you love a good combination of rustic charm and modern amenities, you'll fall head over heels for Mustang Monument, a ranch and eco-resort with a safari twist. Luxurious cottages offer an immersive, all-inclusive experience where every stay also benefits the ranch's nonprofit arm, Saving America's Mustangs. A little farther afield, check out Cottonwood Guest Ranch. Its address may be in Wells, but you'll head about 68 miles north of town to this remote working ranch for an utterly memorable slice of the West.

Around 15 miles northwest of Wells, you'll have the chance to explore a unique early 20th-century ghost town, an experimental planned community known as Metropolis. Initiated in 1909, the original plan comprised a small city for 7,500 residents, surrounded by 40,000 acres of farms. But after the prospective city's water rights were restricted by the courts, it all went downhill. Today, you can wander around the remains of abandoned buildings, including a hotel, school, post office, a wagon factory, and saloons.

Back in central Wells, don't miss one of The Silver State's largest classic car shows in the summer. Held annually on the last weekend of July, the Wells Fun Run Car Show & Cruise is a three-day, family-friendly event that is free to enjoy. The collection of souped-up cars in Wells City Park radiate nostalgia, along with a stacked lineup of events like a night cruise, burnout contest, and street racing. The event also has vendor booths, live entertainment, street dancing, and great food. Speaking of delicious eats in Wells, drop by Taquiera El Compa, a family-run food truck specializing in authentic Mexican tacos, tortas, quesadillas, and burritos. Or if Indian cuisine is more your speed, don't miss Sher-E-Punjab Dhaba, featuring Punjab specialties like biryani, curries, and jalfrezi.