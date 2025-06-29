The Mistake You're Probably Making When Flying That Could Be Detrimental To Your Health

If you're an avid traveler, you probably know the pre-flight safety demonstration well enough to do it yourself. However, there are plenty of in-flight safety mistakes that passengers make without realizing — even if they've been flying for a long time. And, believe it or not, one of those mistakes can be sitting in the wrong position during a long flight.

Even though you might worry about how to position yourself in your tiny seat so that you don't arrive at your destination stiff or with your foot asleep, how you sit can actually make a significant difference to your health. That's why, although it might feel comfortable, you may want to avoid spending the whole flight with your legs crossed — especially if you're worried about blood clots.

To find out exactly what the risks of sitting cross-legged on a flight are, who it's an issue for, and how travelers should try to sit instead, Islands spoke to Dr. Jason Singh, or @drjaysonisfresh to his more than 68,000 followers on Instagram, Chief Medical Officer at One Oak Medical Group. Dr. Singh explained that crossing your legs can increase the risk of blood clots on a flight, saying: "This causes inactive calf muscle which allows blood to pool in the legs and can risk a blood clot in prone individuals ... the risk is amplified for people with genetic clotting disorders, those taking estrogen-containing medications, cancer patients, and individuals with heart failure, as their underlying physiology already predisposes them to dangerous blood clot formation."