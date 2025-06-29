This City In Turkey Is Legendary As The 'Breakfast Capital Of The World' For Mouth-Watering, Elaborate Meals

From chilaquiles in Mexico to curry in India, dim sum in China, some of Europe's biggest buffets in Scandinavia, and bagels in New York, breakfast traditions vary significantly throughout the world. But one country has made a name for itself — and its early-morning culinary traditions — after breaking the Guinness World Record for the "World's Most Crowded Breakfast Table" in 2014: Turkey.

The event took place in Van, a city located on the shore of Lake Van in eastern Turkey. Nearly 52,000 people were in attendance for the meal, which featured a vast spread of sweet and savory dishes that form part of the so-called "Van breakfast."

Today, Van is known around the country as a breakfast capital, a reputation that has deep roots in the area's past. After all, the city is located in the heart of a dairy region known for its production of milk, cheese, and yogurt. Plus, it was on also conveniently positioned along the Silk Road, which meant its dairy shops became popular stops for travelers passing through in search of a morning meal.