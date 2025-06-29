This City In Turkey Is Legendary As The 'Breakfast Capital Of The World' For Mouth-Watering, Elaborate Meals
From chilaquiles in Mexico to curry in India, dim sum in China, some of Europe's biggest buffets in Scandinavia, and bagels in New York, breakfast traditions vary significantly throughout the world. But one country has made a name for itself — and its early-morning culinary traditions — after breaking the Guinness World Record for the "World's Most Crowded Breakfast Table" in 2014: Turkey.
The event took place in Van, a city located on the shore of Lake Van in eastern Turkey. Nearly 52,000 people were in attendance for the meal, which featured a vast spread of sweet and savory dishes that form part of the so-called "Van breakfast."
Today, Van is known around the country as a breakfast capital, a reputation that has deep roots in the area's past. After all, the city is located in the heart of a dairy region known for its production of milk, cheese, and yogurt. Plus, it was on also conveniently positioned along the Silk Road, which meant its dairy shops became popular stops for travelers passing through in search of a morning meal.
Discover 'Breakfast Street' and explore Van
Today, dairy products still feature prominently in Van's elaborate breakfast spreads, which often contain 20 or more dishes. It's a more extensive version of the kahvalti, or traditional Turkish breakfast, which may include tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, eggs, bread, spicy sausage, jams, and honeys — all washed down with coffee and tea. The meal is served at so-called "breakfast salons" around the city, like the famous Matbah-ı Van, where a breakfast spread for two costs a mere few dollars. Additionally, you'll find a particularly high concentration of venues in Kahvaltıcılar Çarşısı, which translates to "Breakfast Street." A few popular spots along this stretch include the food court-style Van Kahvaltıcılar Sokağı and nearby Sütçü Kenan Kahvaltı Salonu Van, which opens bright and early every day at 5 a.m.
After enjoying one of Van's famous breakfasts, don't miss the chance to do some sightseeing. A few must-do activities include a visit to the Armenian Church of the Holy Cross on Lake Van's Akdamar Island on a boat tour (tickets cost $145 per person), and a climb up to Van Castle (admission $2.65) to explore the historic fortress and take in sweeping views of the bright blue lake.
Planning a trip to Turkey's breakfast capital
The easiest way to get to Van is to fly directly into Van Ferit Melen Airport (VAN), which is serviced by domestic flights from major Turkish cities including Istanbul,with a typical flight time around two hours. From the airport, located just a few miles outside of the city center, it's easy to take a taxi or city bus into town.
Accommodation-wise, many hotels are conveniently located to the city's breakfast venues in the city center, including Roccia Downtown Hotel and Van Life Hotel. Once you've had your morning fill, other recommended nearby restaurants that serve meals aside from breakfast include Urartu Han Van Kahvaltısı ve Yöresel Yemekler — where travelers rave about the salads and vegetable-forward dishes — and the elegant Van Menceli.
If you're only passing through Istanbul, you can find a Van breakfast there, too. Van Kahvaltı Evi, located a short stroll from Taksim Square, is an excellent place to try a spread of eggs, cheeses, and traditional delicacies. Looking for more ideas for travel around Turkey? Consider a trip to the ancient hot spring haven of Pamukkale, known as one of the world's most breathtaking destinations, or head off-the-beaten-toward Marmaris, an affordable Mediterranean vacation at one of Turkey's most tourist-friendly coastal towns.