The Black Hills Boasts A Quirky Mountain Town Called The 'Las Vegas Of South Dakota' With Casinos And Saloons
Ask just about anyone, and they're likely to tell you that Las Vegas is the gambling capital of the United States. But the iconic entertainment destination also earned the title of the world's "most stressful" city to visit in 2025 due to its large crowds and the sensory overload that stems from the city's endless lights and sounds. For a dupe trip that's less flashy and more historical, visit Deadwood, South Dakota.
Nestled in the Black Hills, Deadwood is a mountain town where museums, casinos, and saloons allow travelers to immerse themselves in the Wild West. Called the "Las Vegas of South Dakota," this gold rush town has a storied history that is still reflected in its attractions today. Pair that with contemporary hotels and outdoor festivals for a visit that is equal parts charming, educational, and thrilling.
Located on the western edge of South Dakota, Deadwood is located about an hour northwest of Rapid City Regional Airport, the closest airport with commercial airline service. It's a great option for a Midwest road trip, but those arriving by air will likely want to rent a car as well. Deadwood's location in the Black Hills National Forest isn't exactly remote, but as there is much to see in and around the area, having your own way to get around is crucial.
Heritage and history in the Black Hills
While visiting the Black Hills, travelers can explore iconic attractions such as Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park, and Jewel Cave National Monument. However, history buffs and high rollers alike will appreciate the quirky mountain charm of Deadwood. The town got its start during the gold rush, with miners flocking to the region in the mid-1870s. There were several land disputes until North and South Dakota officially became states in 1889, as the territory was previously granted to the Lakota Sioux tribe in the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie.
Since then, Deadwood's historical timeline has included everything from mining and murders to controversial elections, Prohibition-era speakeasies, and natural disasters. Notably, in 1876, a wagon train making its way east from Colorado stopped in Wyoming, picking up Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane before continuing on to the Black Hills. Less than a month after arriving in Deadwood, Jack McCall (also called "Crooked Nose") shot Wild Bill as he played poker at a local saloon. Both are portrayed in the 2004 HBO television show "Deadwood," which is set in the lawless town.
Deadwood was named a National Historic Landmark in 1961 and has plenty of history to relive during your visit. For a glimpse into the town's legendary past, visit the Adams House, Days of '76 Museum, Mount Moriah Cemetery, and the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. To learn about Deadwood's more salacious history, take a guided tour of The Brothel Deadwood.
Deadwood's top-tier attractions
A road trip through the Black Hills is filled with interesting destinations, from Sturgis (a "City of Riders" and an adventurer's dream with a motor rally) to Hill City, South Dakota's hidden paradise for wine and adventure lovers. But Deadwood sets itself apart with its historic character, allowing travelers to step back in time with each visit. The town's Main Street maintains authentic, Gold Rush-era buildings that date back to the 1800s with the help of its own preservation department and, spanning less than a mile, is easily walkable with educational signage and a self-guided brochure (available from the city's website).
Those looking to strike it big in the town's gambling halls will be delighted to know that gaming has been legal in Deadwood since 1989. Find more than 20 casinos along Main Street, with spots like Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, Gold Dust Casino and Hotel, Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort, and more offering a mix of blackjack, Texas Hold 'em poker, roulette, craps, slot machines, and sports betting.
Another thrilling attraction is Deadwood Alive, a performance group reenacting Wild West shootouts as well as the trial of Jack McCall in the spring, summer, and fall. These shows are also a highlight of local festivals and special events, like Wild Bill Days, the Days of '76 Rodeo, and Kool Deadwood Nites. Or delve into another side of history at Broken Boot Gold Mine, where you can take tours or pan for gold to experience the authentic Wild West lifestyle.