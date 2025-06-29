The Black Hills Boasts A Quirky Mountain Town Called The 'Las Vegas Of South Dakota' With Casinos And Saloons

Ask just about anyone, and they're likely to tell you that Las Vegas is the gambling capital of the United States. But the iconic entertainment destination also earned the title of the world's "most stressful" city to visit in 2025 due to its large crowds and the sensory overload that stems from the city's endless lights and sounds. For a dupe trip that's less flashy and more historical, visit Deadwood, South Dakota.

Nestled in the Black Hills, Deadwood is a mountain town where museums, casinos, and saloons allow travelers to immerse themselves in the Wild West. Called the "Las Vegas of South Dakota," this gold rush town has a storied history that is still reflected in its attractions today. Pair that with contemporary hotels and outdoor festivals for a visit that is equal parts charming, educational, and thrilling.

Located on the western edge of South Dakota, Deadwood is located about an hour northwest of Rapid City Regional Airport, the closest airport with commercial airline service. It's a great option for a Midwest road trip, but those arriving by air will likely want to rent a car as well. Deadwood's location in the Black Hills National Forest isn't exactly remote, but as there is much to see in and around the area, having your own way to get around is crucial.