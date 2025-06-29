The 'Richest Town On The East Coast' Is A Walkable New York Suburb With Upscale Shops And Fine Dining
The Hudson Valley is home to a few quaint towns, like this walkable seaside suburb with charming streets and antiques. Located in Westchester County is a time capsule of a town with Tudor-style homes, shops, and restaurants. Also, with an average household income of $568,942 and houses valued at around $1.4 million, Business Insider listed it as the "richest town on the East Coast." Welcome to Scarsdale, New York, a lavish town only a few train stops away from New York City.
In fact, if you are visiting New York City, you should consider making the trip out to this wealthy suburb for a change of scenery. Scarsdale is located approximately 13 miles from the Bronx's border with Yonkers, and getting into Scarsdale from Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan takes around 50 minutes on the Metro-North Railroad. Peak time tickets are priced at $13.25, with off-peak prices going for $9.75. Seniors, people with disabilities, and military personnel can purchase tickets at reduced pricing. A great value, too, considering the experiences available in town — such as upscale shops and fine dining — all within walking distance of the train station. If you're flying in from out of town, Scarsdale is 23 miles from LaGuardia Airport (about a 50-minute drive with traffic) and 33 miles from John F. Kennedy International Airport (about 70 minutes driving with traffic).
Where to shop and eat in Scarsdale
The Metro-North train from New York stops right in the middle of town. Immediately, you are greeted by the characteristic colonial-style buildings that house many of the local shops. You'll first see the Parkway Cafe, an outdoor spot typically crowded thanks to its close proximity to the station. Make sure you stop by here early to get your coffee; you'll need it for the walk around town.
Scarsdale is also home to Café Alaia, a Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient and traditional Italian spot just a 7-minute walk right down the road from the Metro-North station. Chow down on oven-baked zucchini, marinated grilled octopus, or homemade cheese tortellini, all masterfully cooked up by Chef Camillo Bassani. Café Alaia is open for lunch from noon to 4 p.m., and then for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations are highly encouraged.
Before you leave town, make sure to stop by La Dentelliere, a gift and home goods shop right on the same street where you started your journey in Scarsdale. Customers can purchase anything from tableware and flatware to home fragrances and bedroom linen. One Google reviewer mentioned that they "have never failed to stop and admire the beautiful items in the windows." It's the little things like this that make Scarsdale so charming.
Other things you can do near Scarsdale
After you've explored the town, take a walk through nature. Saxon Woods Park is a 700-acre park with various activities available that is just 3 miles away from town. With an 18-hole golf course, a swimming pool, picnic areas, and a trail system that connects different areas of the park, there is something for all members of your group, young and old. For avid trail goers, the Weinberg Nature Center and Saxon Woods Loop is the top-rated option in the park. It is a serene and easy 4.7-mile trail that takes around 90 minutes to complete. Here, you will be able to immerse yourself in the forests that lend to the Hudson Valley's beauty.
Of course, if you plan to hike, you may want to stay longer. Instead of traveling into Scarsdale from the city, consider staying in a hotel in nearby White Plains so you can take advantage of other locales that the Hudson Valley has to offer. This can help you avoid congested highways, giving you more time to explore. Hotel prices in the area can range anywhere from $84 a night to $600 a night (in July), depending on the type of accommodation you choose. Another option is to stay slightly north of White Plains in the wooded escape with modern delights that is New Castle. Another good choice is to head to Ossining, a cute riverside gem with hillside views. There are also countless hosts willing to rent out their homes in the area.