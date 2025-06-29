The 'Richest Town On The East Coast' Is A Walkable New York Suburb With Upscale Shops And Fine Dining

The Hudson Valley is home to a few quaint towns, like this walkable seaside suburb with charming streets and antiques. Located in Westchester County is a time capsule of a town with Tudor-style homes, shops, and restaurants. Also, with an average household income of $568,942 and houses valued at around $1.4 million, Business Insider listed it as the "richest town on the East Coast." Welcome to Scarsdale, New York, a lavish town only a few train stops away from New York City.

In fact, if you are visiting New York City, you should consider making the trip out to this wealthy suburb for a change of scenery. Scarsdale is located approximately 13 miles from the Bronx's border with Yonkers, and getting into Scarsdale from Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan takes around 50 minutes on the Metro-North Railroad. Peak time tickets are priced at $13.25, with off-peak prices going for $9.75. Seniors, people with disabilities, and military personnel can purchase tickets at reduced pricing. A great value, too, considering the experiences available in town — such as upscale shops and fine dining — all within walking distance of the train station. If you're flying in from out of town, Scarsdale is 23 miles from LaGuardia Airport (about a 50-minute drive with traffic) and 33 miles from John F. Kennedy International Airport (about 70 minutes driving with traffic).