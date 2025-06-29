The 5 Best Things To Do When Your Phone Suddenly Loses Service On A Road Trip

First things first. Losing phone service while on the road might throw some folks into a panic especially if you don't know the area. But no matter how scary things might seem, it is important to remain calm to accurately assess the situation. By staying calm you'll be able to ensure that your car is drivable, if there are any immediate dangers like a change in the weather, uneven terrain, or maybe some wildlife crossing the road among other things.

Once you have a clear grasp on your situation and surroundings, check if your phone can still send out SMS text messages. These kinds of messages can still go out even when there's no service available, something that can really come in handy in an emergency. Another option is to safely pull over to the side of the road, lock up your car, and walk around for a little bit in search of any free Wi-Fi hotspots. This can help you to find a café or a place to stay the night if needed.

On that same line, hopefully you did plan ahead and booked a stay at a hotel or motel. If you have an already defined route continue driving towards your destination before the night catches up to you while on the road.