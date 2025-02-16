13 Harrowing Places Tourists Love To Visit

Different travelers have different tastes. Some like to backpack around the world on a shoestring budget, while others like to vacation in luxury at a top-rated resort. Others do something altogether more unique, visiting the eeriest places in the world, famous for hauntings, bloody history, and devastating tragedies. Dark tourism has come into its own in the last few years, with more people than ever heading off the beaten track to experience the macabre and strange for themselves. These places often welcome the cash injection tourists bring thanks to the popularity of TV shows like the Netflix docuseries, "Dark Tourist."

There are entire islands of dark tourism that are sure to send chills down your spine and unnerve even the most stoic traveler. Other places are tucked away within seemingly normal areas, proving that not everything is as it seems at first glance. Visiting these locations is eye-opening, but be careful — you never know what you might unwittingly bring back with you.