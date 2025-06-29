This Awe-Inspiring Alaskan Destination Boasts The Largest Tidewater Glacier In America

Besides its scale and calving frequency, the Hubbard Glacier has something else to set it apart: unlike most of the glaciers in the world, it's advancing, rather than retreating, which has given it the nickname the "Galloping Glacier." This is especially notable considering that Alaska's glaciers are melting more than other places around the world, since the region's temperature is warming two to three times faster than the global average due to climate change. Not so with the Hubbard Glacier, which has advanced so much in recent years that it actually dammed the Russell Fjord in 1986 and 2002, briefly turning it into a lake. However, Hubbard is much more difficult to reach than some of Alaska's other, more accessible glacier lakes.

Glaciers are made when snow falls faster than it melts, creating a dense and tightly packed formation that glides down-valley. Glaciers can advance or retreat depending on whether the snow accumulation or melt (also known as ablation) is higher. Not surprisingly, due to the overall trend of global warming, most glaciers are melting faster than they can grow.

This makes a visit to the Hubbard Glacier perhaps even more pressing, as it's a representation of a world that's rapidly transforming and disappearing. Despite the fact that it frequently loses mass by calving, the Hubbard Glacier's calving process has more to do with its own geometry than environmental changes, so it's able to continue advancing since it's gaining more snow rather than losing it.