This Colorado Beer Trail Includes World-Class Brews And Even Better Mountain Views
The Rocky Mountains hold plenty of adventures in the valleys between the majestic peaks, like this tranquil year-round resort town on a lake. Just by flying into Denver — right outside the mountain range — you are immediately in proximity to snowboarding, hiking, fishing, Michelin starred and recommended restaurants, and a lake town with cozy cafés and mountain views. Denver also gives you access to some of the award-winning Colorado breweries from the 2025 World Beer Cup. Craft beers are as Colorado as the mountains, and it is part of local custom to enjoy craft beers after some sort of physical activity. You can enjoy a craft beer after biking, hiking, and even take part in "Aprés-ski" (enjoying a drink or socializing after hitting the slopes).
If you want to get an all-encompassing experience of some of the Denver area's best brews, there is one beer trail recommended by the Colorado Tourism Office from Carbondale to Snowmass Village that stops at five different breweries. This trail will give you a taste of Colorado's best beers, and heavenly mountain views all about a three-hour drive from Denver. While you can choose to bike this beer trail, driving might be the preferred mode of transportation if you don't want to face steep declines and inclines. Just make sure you buy some oxygen cans from the local supermarket in case you're not used to the altitude.
World-class beers on the Carbondale to Snowmass Beer Trail
Start your craft beer journey at Carbondale Beer Works in Carbondale. This brewery has the distinction of being woman owned. Their menu boasts eight original brand beers, with two nitro taps in rotation, along with four guest taps from favorite local breweries. This brewery has also recently opened a tap room, The Garage Bar, just 12 minutes to the north on Colorado State Highway 82, where you can sample even more rotating taps along with flagship craft brews.
Next, drive 15 minutes on Highway 82 East to Westbound & Down in Basalt. A Colorado staple since 2015, this brewery wasted no time in cementing themselves as a world-class joint. With 18 craft beers on deck, Westbound & Down was awarded a Silver medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup for their Westbound IPA and a bronze medal for their Session IPA. This must-visit brewery is open Monday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., with happy hours happening Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Finish your beer trail at New Belgium Ranger Station in Snowmass Village. A Tripadvisor reviewer called this a "great spot for lunch or Aprés-ski." Then continued by explaining that the brewery has an "Excellent selection of beer on tap." Located right by the ski-out of Snowmass Village's ski resort, it's the perfect place to grab a quick beer before hopping on the lift to continue your evening relaxing in the ski resort before hitting the slopes again the next day. And, if you're not a skier, you will still be within minutes of riding to the top of the snow capped mountain and basking in rejuvenating mountain views.
Feast your eyes on majestic mountains from the Carbondale to Snowmass Beer Trail
Highway 82, the road you'll take on your beer trail, is surrounded by towering mountain peaks. While driving from brewery to brewery — or even while you're sitting and enjoying a craft beer at Carbondale — you'll catch a glimpse of Mount Sopris, a 12,953-foot-tall peak. For those who want to mix in a physical activity before they start the beer trail, the Triangle Peak Trail is located right off of State Highway 82, just 20 minutes from Westbound & Down in Basalt. This 4.9-mile out and back trail is the perfect morning hike to tackle, with one AllTrails reviewer stating "also best to hike this early, as it gets hot later in the morning." The panoramic views from the peak show the impressive scenery of the valley below. Even after the beer trail is over and you drive back to Denver (with your designated driver, of course), you'll come across this scenic reservoir that calls out to outdoor adventurers.
The best time to visit Colorado and the beer trail is anytime. Winter brings out the inner skier. Spring and fall captivate the eyes with colorful wildflowers and foliage. However, the summer is the optimal time to hike a 14'er, when the mountains are free of ice and snow. Whether you visit the Rocky Mountains for beer or outdoor activities, there's something to do at any time for anyone.