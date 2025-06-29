This Colorado Beer Trail Includes World-Class Brews And Even Better Mountain Views

The Rocky Mountains hold plenty of adventures in the valleys between the majestic peaks, like this tranquil year-round resort town on a lake. Just by flying into Denver — right outside the mountain range — you are immediately in proximity to snowboarding, hiking, fishing, Michelin starred and recommended restaurants, and a lake town with cozy cafés and mountain views. Denver also gives you access to some of the award-winning Colorado breweries from the 2025 World Beer Cup. Craft beers are as Colorado as the mountains, and it is part of local custom to enjoy craft beers after some sort of physical activity. You can enjoy a craft beer after biking, hiking, and even take part in "Aprés-ski" (enjoying a drink or socializing after hitting the slopes).

If you want to get an all-encompassing experience of some of the Denver area's best brews, there is one beer trail recommended by the Colorado Tourism Office from Carbondale to Snowmass Village that stops at five different breweries. This trail will give you a taste of Colorado's best beers, and heavenly mountain views all about a three-hour drive from Denver. While you can choose to bike this beer trail, driving might be the preferred mode of transportation if you don't want to face steep declines and inclines. Just make sure you buy some oxygen cans from the local supermarket in case you're not used to the altitude.