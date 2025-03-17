Situated Between Aspen And Denver Is A Serene Scenic Reservoir That Calls Out To Outdoor Adventurers
In Colorado, nature's wild beauty is always right at your doorstep. There are seemingly endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, from quick afternoon day trips to week-long retreats. One of the best-kept secrets in the Rockies is Sawmill Reservoir, located in the north-central region of Summit County. Steps from the Colorado ski town of Breckenridge, Sawmill Reservoir is a gorgeous 10-acre lake perched at an elevation of nearly 10,000 feet.
Surrounded by stunning pine and aspen trees, with the majestic Ten Mile mountain range in the background, the views are bound to take your breath away. This serene retreat is open year-round and each season boasts its own unique beauty, from snow-capped peaks in the winter to golden aspen trees in the fall to blooming wildflowers in the summer. If paddling and picnicking with front row views of Colorado's Rocky Mountains sound like the perfect day to you, then a trip to Sawmill Reservoir is an absolute must. Though you can easily spend a full day relaxing by the lake, give yourself extra time to explore the famous nearby sights, including historic Main Street in Breckenridge, the Continental Divide, Sapphire Point Overlook, and Lake Dillon.
Getting to Sawmill Reservoir is relatively easy from Denver if you have your own car — the distance is roughly 80 miles along I-70 West. On the way up, you can make a pit stop in Georgetown, a quaint Colorado town near Denver that reminds visitors of Europe. Alternatively, there are a handful of shuttle services, ride-share options, and public bus routes that provide transportation from Denver to Breckenridge. Once you arrive, the reservoir is easily accessible on foot.
Everything to know about Sawmill Reservoir
Sawmill Reservoir offers those quintessential Rocky Mountain views with minimal effort, as hiking is totally optional. Located just a couple miles from Main Street in Breckenridge, this is a serene escape with calm waters that are perfect for paddling and floating the day away. Its close proximity to town makes it a popular beginner-friendly hiking destination from downtown Breckenridge. A walking path to the reservoir starts at the Snowflake Trailhead, not far from South Main Street on 4 O'Clock Road. The gentle hike is roughly 1.6-miles and provides direct access to this beloved year-round hot spot.
The best time of year to visit is in the summer and fall, when conditions are most optimal for outdoor activities like kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, swimming, and picnicking. The reservoir is also a popular spot for fishing as the waters are teeming with several types of trout. Keep in mind that only paddle boats are permitted in the reservoir and a valid state fishing license is required. Even on chilly days, the 1.3-mile walking path around the reservoir is incredibly picturesque. You're likely to spot some of Colorado's most extraordinary local wildlife, including deer, moose, foxes, and many types of birds.
Though Breckenridge is known for its abundance of year-round sunshine, the weather in the Rocky Mountains can be somewhat unpredictable. During the summer, it's important to be prepared for sudden rain showers, but thankfully, storms usually pass quickly and are followed by clear skies. Plan your trip for July or August to see the breathtaking Rocky Mountain wild flowers in bloom.
Places to explore near Sawmill Reservoir
Sawmill Reservoir is one of many breathtaking places to see in this scenic pocket of High Country, Colorado. This region is a beautiful combination of natural beauty and history, exemplified in the picturesque streets of downtown Breckenridge. These historic buildings date back to the mining era and have been meticulously preserved ever since. Today, these vintage storefronts have been transformed into one-of-a-kind boutiques, specialty shops, art galleries, cafes, bars, and restaurants. Set against the backdrop of the Ten Mile Range, the views are simply unbeatable.
When you're ready to hit the trails, tackle one of the trails along the Continental Divide, a stunning landscape that separates the east and west water systems of the Continental United States. Surrounding Breckenridge is the White River National Forest, spanning 2.3-million acres throughout the Rockies; as you can imagine, there's no shortage of natural wonders to explore. For stunning sky-high views without any uphill climbing, be sure to visit the Sapphire Point Overlook. Located just over 9 miles from Sawmill Reservoir, Sapphire Point is a drive-up lookout with views of the mesmerizing Dillion Reservoir and Ten Mile Mountains in the background.
Breckenridge is one of many charming small towns in Summit County, each with its own unique character and claim to fame. Located roughly 17 miles from Sawmill Reservoir is the quaint ski town of Keystone, known for its world-class slopes and for having one of the best frozen lakes in America for "wild skating." Other surrounding towns like Frisco, Silverthorne, and Blue River are known for their laid-back atmosphere and close proximity to outdoor adventures. Lake Dillon is another popular waterfront hot spot in Summit County, famous for its sweeping mountain vistas, leisurely walking trails, marina, and outdoor concerts at the open-air Dillon Amphitheater.