Situated Between Aspen And Denver Is A Serene Scenic Reservoir That Calls Out To Outdoor Adventurers

In Colorado, nature's wild beauty is always right at your doorstep. There are seemingly endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, from quick afternoon day trips to week-long retreats. One of the best-kept secrets in the Rockies is Sawmill Reservoir, located in the north-central region of Summit County. Steps from the Colorado ski town of Breckenridge, Sawmill Reservoir is a gorgeous 10-acre lake perched at an elevation of nearly 10,000 feet.

Surrounded by stunning pine and aspen trees, with the majestic Ten Mile mountain range in the background, the views are bound to take your breath away. This serene retreat is open year-round and each season boasts its own unique beauty, from snow-capped peaks in the winter to golden aspen trees in the fall to blooming wildflowers in the summer. If paddling and picnicking with front row views of Colorado's Rocky Mountains sound like the perfect day to you, then a trip to Sawmill Reservoir is an absolute must. Though you can easily spend a full day relaxing by the lake, give yourself extra time to explore the famous nearby sights, including historic Main Street in Breckenridge, the Continental Divide, Sapphire Point Overlook, and Lake Dillon.

Getting to Sawmill Reservoir is relatively easy from Denver if you have your own car — the distance is roughly 80 miles along I-70 West. On the way up, you can make a pit stop in Georgetown, a quaint Colorado town near Denver that reminds visitors of Europe. Alternatively, there are a handful of shuttle services, ride-share options, and public bus routes that provide transportation from Denver to Breckenridge. Once you arrive, the reservoir is easily accessible on foot.