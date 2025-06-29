A California Gold Rush City Once Called 'The New York Of The Pacific' Has One Of America's Oldest Chinatowns
California's Gold Rush era in the mid-1800s has left behind unique and fascinating destinations throughout the state. If you follow the gold (its history at least), you can stumble upon places like this quirky California town inside a state park or this charming town full of history, shops, and trails that's also the "Gateway to Yosemite." While there may not be actual nuggets left to find, it's these unique destinations that prove California still has a lot of gold to give.
Marysville is one such Gold Rush city. The settlement straddles the Yuba and Feather rivers and transports you back to its most prosperous times with historic landmarks and attractions. It may seem wild to think that this city of roughly 12,500 people once considered itself "The New York of the Pacific," but those Gold Rush days were very different times. Since then, Marysville has been given two new monikers: "California's Oldest Little City" and "Gateway to the Gold Fields."
The city continues to pay homage to its storied past while embracing a different, though no less wholesome, present than what might've been imagined back in the 1800s. The Mary Aaron Museum is one establishment dedicated to preserving Marysville's rich history. It's inside a circa-1855 building that was once home to the influential Aaron family. While the outside retains its distinct Gothic Revival features, the interior contains artefacts and treasures from the city's past.
Treasured Chinese traditions and landmarks in Marysville
Located near the Yuba River, Bok Kai Temple stands as a testament to Marysville's Chinese residents and traditions. You need to book an appointment before you visit, but once you're inside, you can explore the temple grounds at your leisure. There's a small museum with donated sculptures and artefacts in glass cases, as well as old photographs on the walls. This current temple dates back to 1880 and pays respect to ancient Taoist practices.
Just across the street sits the Chinese American Museum of Northern California within another Gold Rush-era building from 1858. The museum's goal is to preserve the history of Chinese Americans and the 30-plus Chinatowns built during California's Gold Rush. It does this through informative displays that include stories about Chinese miner migrants in America, as well as photos and artefacts from that era. You can also see photographs of the old Chinatowns set up within many of California's gold mining hubs.
Marysville is home to one of the last remaining Chinatowns from the Gold Rush era. The temple and museum are included in this, as well as an old school, multiple Chinese businesses, and possibly the most important piece, the traditional Bok Kai Festival. This annual celebration has been going on in Marysville for over 140 years. It's usually held towards the end of February or in early March, when you can see a vibrant parade of dancing dragons and lions. If you've got kids in tow, bear in mind there's an afternoon tradition called Firing of the Bombs, where firecrackers are set off in the street, which might be loud for some.
Where the past meets the present in Marysville
In a city so proud of its past, it's only natural that modern restaurants and shops occupy historic buildings. That's the case for the Silver Dollar Saloon, a popular restaurant along 1st Street. The building itself dates back to the Gold Rush era, when it was used as an illegal brothel. This rather sordid part of its story is now preserved upstairs within the Brothel Museum (available to rent for events or visit by request). The rest of the building is focused on serving good food and entertainment, including the restaurant's famous steak sandwich.
Treasure hunters still enjoy coming to Marysville to hunt for antiques, particularly at The Antique Mall. The shop not only preserves but also passes on history to its shoppers. You can find everything from old paintings and decorations to restored vintage furnishings and cabinets. The surrounding streets contain other antique shops and thrift stores worth checking out, including Elvy's Thrift Shop, which is excellent for second-hand clothing.
Marysville is located about a 40-minute drive north of Sacramento, where you can fly into Sacramento International Airport. The airport receives flights from many major cities, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. There are some no-frills motel options within the city, but based on guest reviews, they're probably better for your wallet than your comfort. You'll find more options, including pricier hotels, in neighboring Yuba across the Feather River. If you're staying in Sacramento, you might also want to check out this thriving Sacramento suburb with world-class shopping and restaurants.