A California Gold Rush City Once Called 'The New York Of The Pacific' Has One Of America's Oldest Chinatowns

California's Gold Rush era in the mid-1800s has left behind unique and fascinating destinations throughout the state. If you follow the gold (its history at least), you can stumble upon places like this quirky California town inside a state park or this charming town full of history, shops, and trails that's also the "Gateway to Yosemite." While there may not be actual nuggets left to find, it's these unique destinations that prove California still has a lot of gold to give.

Marysville is one such Gold Rush city. The settlement straddles the Yuba and Feather rivers and transports you back to its most prosperous times with historic landmarks and attractions. It may seem wild to think that this city of roughly 12,500 people once considered itself "The New York of the Pacific," but those Gold Rush days were very different times. Since then, Marysville has been given two new monikers: "California's Oldest Little City" and "Gateway to the Gold Fields."

The city continues to pay homage to its storied past while embracing a different, though no less wholesome, present than what might've been imagined back in the 1800s. The Mary Aaron Museum is one establishment dedicated to preserving Marysville's rich history. It's inside a circa-1855 building that was once home to the influential Aaron family. While the outside retains its distinct Gothic Revival features, the interior contains artefacts and treasures from the city's past.