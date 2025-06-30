Italy's Precious Stone Mountain Town Called 'A Miniature Ancient Rome' Literally Glows At Night

A far cry from one of Italy's most overrated tourist traps exists a glowing town in Le Marche, a lesser-known spot that travelers will find as a respite from the hustle and bustle of visiting an enormous metropolitan city. While there are many awe-inspiring destinations in Rome, Ascoli Piceno spares travelers to Italy the dense throngs of tourists common in the Eternal City and offers a glimpse of stunning Roman architecture in a small, mountainside town. Located near central Italy's east coast along the Adriatic Sea, Ascoli Piceno is about a 30-minute drive from the shore in the Le Marche region of Italy. Nestled between rivers, mountains, and national parks, Ascoli Piceno is about a 2-and-a-half-hour drive northeast of Rome and is in a region known for a wealth of travertine stone deposits.

Travertine, a type of limestone, is coveted in the home decor and renovation industries, making it an expensive material. Travertine is formed naturally near hot springs rich in minerals like calcium carbonate, which seep into the surrounding stone to lend color and subtle patterns to the stone. Most travertine comes from the central Italian region of Lazio, where Rome and rock quarries in Tivoli are located, but it can also be found in Valle del Tronto, which is in close proximity to Ascoli Piceno. Not only is the town of Ascoli Piceno constructed largely from this beautiful, pale stone, but many famous monuments in Rome were also made from travertine, like the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain.