The World's Tallest 3D-Printed Tower Thrives In The Center Of This Charming Swiss Mountain Village

In the Albula Valley, buried among the Alps of southeast Switzerland, the tiny town of Mulegns now rests in the shadow of a ghostly white tower standing nearly 100-feet tall. The haunting presence of Tor Alva ("White Tower" in English) seems fitting for a village whose population once exceeded 100, but now has only 12 residents remaining, according to the official Tor Alva website. Once a popular stagecoach stop on the route from Zurich, one of Europe's prettiest medieval cities, to St. Moritz, one of Switzerland's prettiest and most iconic destinations, Mulegns is experiencing a movement, led by the Nova Fundaziun Origen, to breathe life back into its abandoned buildings. Tor Alva, which has been constructed using 3D printing methods, and built on the roof of the town's historic carriage depot, is just one part of their effort to revive the Graubünden region in which Mulegns is located.

Since the tower's unveiling in May 2025, it's been getting quite a buzz. Depending on who you speak to, it resembles either a layered cake, in honor of the many confectioners from Graubünden who brought their wealth home after earning success in the cities, Baroque architecture of its master builders, or filigree jewelry. Constructed by robots using material-efficient, intricately-printed layers of concrete meant to bear load, Tor Alva is a pioneering structure — the first of its kind. To date, no other 3D-printed material has been strong enough to be used in heavy-weighted construction. Its presence is bridging the gap between the past, present and future of architecture, and of Mulegns itself. And thanks to its makers' innovation in design, it's officially the tallest 3D-printed tower in the world.