Michigan's Cherry-Filled Region Is Packed With Gorgeous Orchards, Vineyards, And Fabulous Farms
The state of Michigan is surrounded by the clear waters of four Great Lakes. Because of this, you'll find some amazing natural areas there, such as Sleeping Bear Dunes and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, two of the best national parks and sites in the state. However, the Leelanau Peninsula, with unique attributes such as wine grown in a rare geography and an abundance of cherries, is an area you really need to check out.
The line of the 45th parallel goes through some of the best wine regions in the world, including Bordeaux in France, Willamette Valley in Oregon, and Piedmont, Italy. This line also goes through Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula. The region appears to benefit from this phenomenon not just in its production of award-winning wines, but at the farms and fruit-filled orchards.
The Leelanau Peninsula is also relatively easy-to-reach and is only about 30 minutes from Cherry Capital Airport. Another option is Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. It's a three-hour drive from here to Northport, the end of the peninsula's wine trail and a tip-of-the-Mitten village on Lake Michigan. Northport is also an ideal place to spend some time hiking or swimming when you are done wine tasting.
Spectacular wine with lake views in the Leelanau Peninsula
The 19-mile long Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail consists of 22 wineries between Lake Michigan and Grand Traverse Bay. It's a scenic ride along the water, where you will often see wildlife peeking through the forests. The trail is beautiful enough to make you forget you are in the Midwest and instead feel like you've entered a scenic European-style wine region that is actually in Michigan.
You must also stop by Michigan's top-rated winery, Black Star Farms. Here you can taste wine, dine at the bistro, and even take cooking classes with the chef. The winery even has a bed and breakfast available for you to stay the night. If cocktails are more your preference, Black Star Farms also has a distillery.
While the regions in Europe are using grapes for their wines, some Leelanau wineries take advantage of the abundance of fresh fruit from local orchards, especially the cherries. Chateau Fontaine is one such winery whose popular Cherry Wine combines the area's tart and sweet cherries for a rich wine that often sells out. A good way to sample unique wines at many of the Leelanau wineries, while avoiding driving, is to take a tour. You'll find a few companies in the area offering this option, including Peninsula Wine Tours and Magic Bus.
Taste it fresh at orchards and markets
If you prefer to eat your fruit rather than drink it, the Leelanau Peninsula of Michigan offers many options, especially when it comes to cherries. Tart cherries are the most popular here and they are used mostly for baking and jams. This is clearly on display at Cherry Republic's Glen Arbor location. Here you can sample some of the store's more than 200 cherry-filled products — like cherry pie, cherry ice cream, and cherry beer.
Hallstedt Homestead is the best cherry picking option in Leelanau Peninsula, according to Yelp. They currently have eight types of cherries you can pick in July for $4.50 a pound. If you are looking for even more cherries, nearby Traverse City, the cherry capital of the world, holds a Cherry Festival each summer. It's been referred to as one of the best food festivals in the country.
Cherries aren't the only thing coming from the farms and orchards of Leelanau, Michigan. You can find even more locally grown produce at farmer's markets that are held throughout the week at five locations in the peninsula. You can find apples, peaches, strawberries, and blueberries in season from places such as Williams Leelanau Orchards and Bardenhagen Berries. Local maple syrup and honey can also be found in the area.