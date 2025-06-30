Michigan's Cherry-Filled Region Is Packed With Gorgeous Orchards, Vineyards, And Fabulous Farms

The state of Michigan is surrounded by the clear waters of four Great Lakes. Because of this, you'll find some amazing natural areas there, such as Sleeping Bear Dunes and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, two of the best national parks and sites in the state. However, the Leelanau Peninsula, with unique attributes such as wine grown in a rare geography and an abundance of cherries, is an area you really need to check out.

The line of the 45th parallel goes through some of the best wine regions in the world, including Bordeaux in France, Willamette Valley in Oregon, and Piedmont, Italy. This line also goes through Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula. The region appears to benefit from this phenomenon not just in its production of award-winning wines, but at the farms and fruit-filled orchards.

The Leelanau Peninsula is also relatively easy-to-reach and is only about 30 minutes from Cherry Capital Airport. Another option is Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. It's a three-hour drive from here to Northport, the end of the peninsula's wine trail and a tip-of-the-Mitten village on Lake Michigan. Northport is also an ideal place to spend some time hiking or swimming when you are done wine tasting.