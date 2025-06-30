New Jersey's Sandy Stretch Of Shore Offers Quiet Coastal Camping And America's Oldest Lighthouse

Just across the bay from New York City and about an hour and a half away from the little-known and secluded Sedge Island, a narrow peninsula sticks out into the water on the far north end of the New Jersey seashore. Sandy Hook is perhaps best known as the site of the oldest lighthouse in the country, the Sandy Hook Lighthouse, constructed on the tip of the peninsula in 1764 to help guide ships into the Port of New York. Due to shifting sands and ocean currents, the landmass now extends further out into the bay. So while the lighthouse itself hasn't moved, its position on the peninsula has changed — interestingly, the landmark is currently about 1.5 miles away from the tip of Sandy Hook.

Maintained by the United States Coast Guard, the Sandy Hook lighthouse is still functional today. The adjacent Lighthouse Keepers Quarters, which dates back to 1883, now houses the Sandy Hook Visitor Center, where you can join a park ranger-led tour and climb 95 steps (and a ladder) to the top. Tours begin at 1 p.m. Friday through Monday. Admission is free, and participation is on a first-come, first-served basis.