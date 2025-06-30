New Jersey's Sandy Stretch Of Shore Offers Quiet Coastal Camping And America's Oldest Lighthouse
Just across the bay from New York City and about an hour and a half away from the little-known and secluded Sedge Island, a narrow peninsula sticks out into the water on the far north end of the New Jersey seashore. Sandy Hook is perhaps best known as the site of the oldest lighthouse in the country, the Sandy Hook Lighthouse, constructed on the tip of the peninsula in 1764 to help guide ships into the Port of New York. Due to shifting sands and ocean currents, the landmass now extends further out into the bay. So while the lighthouse itself hasn't moved, its position on the peninsula has changed — interestingly, the landmark is currently about 1.5 miles away from the tip of Sandy Hook.
Maintained by the United States Coast Guard, the Sandy Hook lighthouse is still functional today. The adjacent Lighthouse Keepers Quarters, which dates back to 1883, now houses the Sandy Hook Visitor Center, where you can join a park ranger-led tour and climb 95 steps (and a ladder) to the top. Tours begin at 1 p.m. Friday through Monday. Admission is free, and participation is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Swim, sunbathe, kayak, and bike
Apart from its famous lighthouse, there's plenty more to see and do in the Sandy Hook area. The region is part of the sprawling Gateway National Recreation Area — so named because it's the gateway to the ocean from New York's harbor — which encompasses 27,000 acres of beaches and parks. About a 5-minute drive from the lighthouse is one of Gateway's three swimming beaches, Sandy Hook Beach. It's open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Admission to the park is free, though parking fees apply in peak season.
A few minutes away at Sandy Hook Bay, you can rent kayaks or stand-up paddleboards from Sandy Hook Kayaks. The same outfitter also offers inflatable island rentals and runs kayak lessons and sunset tours. Another option is to explore the area on a bike. The Sandy Hook Multi-Use Path features six miles of trails for cyclists and pedestrians, and Saho Bike Rentals has bicycles for rent, either by the hour or daily.
If you're coming to Sandy Hook from New York City, a bike is especially useful. You'll likely be arriving by ferry to the Fort Hancock area near the lighthouse (Seastreak runs high-speed, round-trip service from Pier 11/Wall Street). From there, it's just a 15-minute ride to Sandy Hook Beach.
Plan your trip to Sandy Hook
For those who aren't arriving on a ferry from the Big Apple, Sandy Hook is accessible by car, bus, and train. Note that New Jersey Transit stops seven miles from the park's entrance; there's no public transportation from there, so ride-sharing services may be useful. If you're driving, Sandy Hook is about an hour and a half from New York City or two hours from Philadelphia, both of which are home to international airports. Paid parking is available once you arrive.
You can also opt to camp in the park for a fee. Camp Gateway Sandy Hook is just a mile south of the lighthouse, about a 3-minute drive, 6-minute bike ride, or 25-minute walk. While there are no other lodgings on the peninsula, you can stay in nearby Highlands, New Jersey, near the park's south entrance. Beachwalk at Sea Bright has waterfront rooms, and you can pick up picnic supplies or stop for a meal in the same area. 2nd Jetty Seafood is one of several good options nearby, and closer to the Sandy Hook Lighthouse, on the peninsula, Mule Bar Tavern serves excellent burgers.
Looking for more places to camp on the sand in places other than New Jersey?