Just Outside Las Vegas Is Nevada's Secret Picnic Area To Cool Off In Breathtaking Mountain Scenery

Temperatures in the summer in Las Vegas can reach a scorching 120 degrees Fahrenheit, so if you fancy a cool down away from the city's neon-drenched high-rises, take the short, scenic drive to Kyle Canyon Picnic Area. In less than 60 minutes (traffic permitting), you will find yourself in Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, so named after the 100 or so springs that call this place home. It's a far cry from the wildly chic casino hotels in Vegas.

Covering an impressive 317,000 acres, this outdoor paradise was designated one of 40 National Recreation Areas in the U.S. in the early '90s. Locals refer to it simply as Mt. Charleston. It is a mix of arid desert, pine-topped mountains, and deep canyons, with an altitude peak of almost 12,000 feet.

In the valley below, set amongst the brilliant greens of the ponderosa pines and glossy Gambel oak trees, there are 25 picnic sites dotted along the Kyle Canyon Wash. This family-friendly picnic area is open throughout the year, subject to weather conditions. It is a glorious place to escape the heat and enjoy some dramatic mountain views in Nevada.