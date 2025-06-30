This Quiet Canadian Town Offers Riverfront Picnics, Scenic Swims, And Unforgettable Hikes

McBride may be a town that is often overshadowed by its famous neighbors, Banff and Jasper, but visitors will be pleasantly surprised by the diverse range of activities on offer. Canada is home to North America's toughest hiking trail, but you will find treks suited to all levels surrounding McBride. Mount Robson Provincial Park, which is the second oldest provincial park, is just over 45 minutes away and is home to the incredibly scenic albeit challenging Berg Lake Trail.

The Ancient Forest Park, located one hour away, is a relatively new park featuring amazing hikes through temperate rainforests, while nearby West Twin Provincial Park is a stunning protected area rich with wildlife and peaceful trails. The many hikes accessible from McBride, some of which weave through enchanting old-growth forests, provide sensational views over the Fraser River and the surrounding mountain range, which defines this region, and are best experienced on clear, dry days.

Speaking of fantastic vistas, McBride Peak is one of the best activities accessible from town, but Tripadvisor reviewers highly advise the use of a 4WD to access the trail, and since it is regarded as a challenging hike, it is best attempted in optimal weather conditions. Hiking to stunning viewpoints and summits is best enjoyed in the summer months, but if you are visiting McBride in winter, you can enjoy incredible snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and skiing in the mountains.