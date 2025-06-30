This Quiet Canadian Town Offers Riverfront Picnics, Scenic Swims, And Unforgettable Hikes
British Columbia is one of the most visited provinces in Canada for good reason. It is the home of world-class national parks, wine regions, and an underrated lake with Caribbean-blue waters, so it is no wonder it has remained a go-to vacation spot. While visitors tend to flock to the busier spots like Whistler or Vancouver, British Columbia has some idyllic alternatives that don't lack unforgettable experiences or unsurpassed vistas. McBride, a small, quiet town located along the Fraser River, is a great example of an off-the-beaten-path location that still provides visitors with endless recreational opportunities in a picture-perfect setting.
This quaint town is steeped in history, boasts cozy accommodation options, and is surrounded by British Columbia's iconic landscapes, including the majestic Mount Robson. Located under three hours from Banff National Park and around 90 minutes from Jasper National Park, McBride remains a humble town despite being close to these bustling landmarks. It's an ideal year-round destination, with plenty of winter sports, alpine hikes, and river activities to keep you busy. McBride is a great jumping-off point for thrilling outdoor activities, but it also has plenty of serene picnic spots, historic attractions, and local treasures to discover.
Hit the trails from McBride
McBride may be a town that is often overshadowed by its famous neighbors, Banff and Jasper, but visitors will be pleasantly surprised by the diverse range of activities on offer. Canada is home to North America's toughest hiking trail, but you will find treks suited to all levels surrounding McBride. Mount Robson Provincial Park, which is the second oldest provincial park, is just over 45 minutes away and is home to the incredibly scenic albeit challenging Berg Lake Trail.
The Ancient Forest Park, located one hour away, is a relatively new park featuring amazing hikes through temperate rainforests, while nearby West Twin Provincial Park is a stunning protected area rich with wildlife and peaceful trails. The many hikes accessible from McBride, some of which weave through enchanting old-growth forests, provide sensational views over the Fraser River and the surrounding mountain range, which defines this region, and are best experienced on clear, dry days.
Speaking of fantastic vistas, McBride Peak is one of the best activities accessible from town, but Tripadvisor reviewers highly advise the use of a 4WD to access the trail, and since it is regarded as a challenging hike, it is best attempted in optimal weather conditions. Hiking to stunning viewpoints and summits is best enjoyed in the summer months, but if you are visiting McBride in winter, you can enjoy incredible snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and skiing in the mountains.
Experience the charm of this underrated Canadian town
McBride boasts an idyllic location alongside the wild Fraser River, which is a haven for fishing and white water rafting in the warmer months. Summer is the perfect time to take a scenic swim at Lasalle Lakes or enjoy a riverside picnic at Phil & Jennie Gaglardi Park. Of course, you cannot visit McBride without experiencing the historic Main Street. While the mountains may be calling, it is well worth setting aside some time to learn more about the town's fascinating past, especially at the iconic Canadian National Railway Station, which dates back to 1919.
Railway transport played a huge role in McBride's past, since it was a prominent trading route in the 19th century, and visitors can embark on a self-guided historic walking tour of the main attractions with this map. The town is home to several unique shops that are well worth browsing, as well as art galleries like the Whistlestop Gallery, which sells locally made arts and crafts. For accommodations, you'll find RV parks as well as motels, hotels, and cosy lodges to suit all budgets.
When it comes to local dishes, McBride may not be the salmon capital of the world like this charming British Columbia town, but its riverside location makes it a great place to indulge in fresh fish as well as other hearty dishes, especially at Gigglin Grizzly Neighborhood Pub. Beanery 2 Bistro is a great brunch restaurant, described as an "awesome spot" and a "hidden gem" on Tripadvisor.