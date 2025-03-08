A Coastal Gem In Delaware With Undeniable Small-Town Charm Has Antique Shops, History, & Natural Beauty
As one of the original 13 colonies along the Atlantic Coast, Delaware is filled with scenic destinations like Odessa Beach, a historic haven with a quaint downtown and preserved architecture. Despite its status as the second smallest U.S. state, Delaware's ample coast has long made it popular for beach-going vacationers. And Millsboro, with its antique shops, history, nature, and small-town charm, is a one-of-a-kind Delaware coastal gem well worth visiting.
Though officially established in 1792, Millsboro had long been a center for agriculture and trade, first among the Nanticoke Natives, and then the arriving European settlers. Millsboro's location at the head of the Indian River made it a prime spot for coastal trade in the bay, and the eventual arrival of the railroad brought even more prosperity. Today, Millsboro sports a semi-rural small-town feel surrounded by poultry and vegetable farms and orchards.
Thanks to Delaware's small size, getting to the southerly Millsboro is blessedly easy. It can be accessed by three main Delaware state routes: Route 113, Route 20, and Route 30. For those flying in and renting a car, Millsboro is only an hour and a half drive south of Wilmington Airport in New Castle, which itself is an underrated riverfront city that appears frozen in time. So, if you want to experience early American history, unique shopping, and some great nature, Millsboro is the place you ought to visit.
Millsboro's historic streets house the best antique shops
The United States East Coast has long been a haven for antiques. Whether you're in New England exploring Vermont's antique capital at Chester or in Hawley, Pennsylvania, a small Poconos town filled with antique shops, you're always guaranteed to find something quirky and historic. In Delaware, Millsboro is hands-down the best place to go antiquing. Thanks to numerous storefronts and a love of local history, you are bound to find some wonderful hidden gems.
The first place to check out has to be Barn Door Antiques. This little slice of antiquing perfection is fantastic for those on the hunt for old-school furnishings and home decor. It's not a massive spot, but there are plenty of trinkets, vintage toys, jewelry, and glassware scattered about. Over on Main Street is The Black Cat Antiques, which specializes in stoneware, paintings, and oddities you're not likely to find anywhere else.
Those looking to experience Millsboro's history firsthand will find plenty to love at the Nanticoke Indian Museum. Operated by the Nanticoke Tribe, this museum showcases the history of the Nanticoke people through artifacts, cultural immersion displays, and regularly scheduled pow-wows. Another great spot is The Godwin School, Millsboro's one-room schoolhouse that was painstakingly restored by members of the local historical society, and is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Explore the stunning Delaware coastline in Millsboro
The Delaware coast is exceptionally beautiful, and home to places like Fenwick Island, which has an absolutely terrific shipwreck museum. The nature surrounding Millsboro opens up endless opportunities to experience both the land and the sea. The Indian River opens out into the wider Indian River Bay, which has extremely gentle waters ideal for an afternoon paddle on a kayak or canoe or even longer days of sailing beneath blue skies.
Back in town, Cupola Park at the bottom of Main Street offers the best tidal views of the Indian River. A pavilion provides excellent seating, and there are even barbecues and picnic benches for relaxing. The shorefront is also great for fishing, with bait fishing for local crab being especially popular. A boat ramp allows easy access for kayaks, canoes, and small-engine motor boats.
If you are looking to explore more beaches and coastal nature, a drive out to Delaware's best family-friendly beach town, Bethany Beach, or the James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View will take about a half hour. So, no matter which direction you look, Millsboro is the best downstate Delaware has to offer.