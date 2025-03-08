A Coastal Gem In Delaware With Undeniable Small-Town Charm Has Antique Shops, History, & Natural Beauty

As one of the original 13 colonies along the Atlantic Coast, Delaware is filled with scenic destinations like Odessa Beach, a historic haven with a quaint downtown and preserved architecture. Despite its status as the second smallest U.S. state, Delaware's ample coast has long made it popular for beach-going vacationers. And Millsboro, with its antique shops, history, nature, and small-town charm, is a one-of-a-kind Delaware coastal gem well worth visiting.

Though officially established in 1792, Millsboro had long been a center for agriculture and trade, first among the Nanticoke Natives, and then the arriving European settlers. Millsboro's location at the head of the Indian River made it a prime spot for coastal trade in the bay, and the eventual arrival of the railroad brought even more prosperity. Today, Millsboro sports a semi-rural small-town feel surrounded by poultry and vegetable farms and orchards.

Thanks to Delaware's small size, getting to the southerly Millsboro is blessedly easy. It can be accessed by three main Delaware state routes: Route 113, Route 20, and Route 30. For those flying in and renting a car, Millsboro is only an hour and a half drive south of Wilmington Airport in New Castle, which itself is an underrated riverfront city that appears frozen in time. So, if you want to experience early American history, unique shopping, and some great nature, Millsboro is the place you ought to visit.