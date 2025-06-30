One Of South Carolina's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Quiet Island Near Hilton Head With Beaches And Eclectic Dining
Sweeping between Charleston and Savannah, South Carolina's Lowcountry is the most soulful coastline with cute towns and destination-worthy cuisine. Rich with centuries of history and blessed with wide beaches and romantic oak trees, this region has long captivated travelers. While the popular island of Hilton Head is widely developed and well known, those seeking a true escape should venture just one nautical mile off Hilton Head's coast to the under-the-radar Daufuskie Island, which boasts a well-preserved past and unspoiled natural beauty.
First settled by the Spanish in the 1500s, Daufuskie Island later became wealthy from sea island cotton plantations. During the Civil War, Union troops took over the island and banished the plantation owners, ending its plantation economy. After the war, the enslaved plantation workers that were left behind preserved their Gullah culture. Today, Daufuskie Island is now one of the best places in the South to learn about the Gullah history with a museum and historical trail. Here, the emphasis is on soaking in history, exploring the pristine natural landscapes, and feasting on fresh seafood. There are no hotels on the island, so visitors can rent cottages if staying longer than a day trip.
Home to just 400 permanent residents, Daufuskie Island is one of the best little-known islands across America for a stress-free getaway. Daufuskie Island is only accessible by boat or ferry, and scheduled ferries depart from Harbour Town on Hilton Head for the 20-minute ride to the island. The nearest major airport is the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, which is a 75-minute drive to Harbour Town on Hilton Head. Once on the island, the best way to get around the island is by golf cart. Daufuskie Island is beautiful to visit year round, with high average temperatures ranging from 60 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter to nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer.
What to see and do on Daufuskie Island
Retrace centuries of history on Daufuskie Island on the Rob Kennedy Trail, which encompasses 20 historic sights on the island. Start at the Daufuskie Island History Museum to learn more about the island's past before heading out on the trail, where you'll see tabby ruins (buildings that are native to the Lowcountry and made of crushed oyster shells, sand, and water), historic Gullah homes, ancient oak trees, restored churches, and beaches. The most famous stretch of beach on Daufuskie Island is Bloody Point, named for the battles that took place there in the late 18th century. The beach is now anchored by the Bloody Point Lighthouse, one of two lighthouses on the island.
One of the best ways to learn more about the island's Gullah history is a guided tour with Sallie Ann Robinson, a sixth-generation Gullah resident on Daufuskie. She will lead you through the main sights of the island and enrich the journey with her own personal and familial anecdotes. "Sallie Ann's tour is amazing," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "She entertains guests with remarkable stories of growing up on the island, history of the oystering industry, the resilience of the residents and the natural beauty of the island. You must take her tour to really appreciate Daufuskie Island."
Beach lovers can explore the three miles of beautiful, public beach that are fringed by the tranquil Calibogue Sound. Active pursuits include kayaking or paddle boarding through the waters of the sound and the marshland surrounding the island. Inland, Daufuskie Island offers horseback riding on trails through picturesque oak-lined roads dripping with Spanish moss. The island is also home to the private Haig Point Club, which has two golf courses, and allows non-member golfers to play the courses as part of their Member for a Day program.
Where to stay and eat on Daufuskie Island
Dining on Daufuskie Island is a relaxed and delicious affair. A short walk from the ferry dock is the Old Daufuskie Crab Company restaurant, an alfresco spot with picnic tables and a bar. Here, you can savor the island specialty of local deviled crabs, a fried oyster basket, or island flounder sandwiches. Right on the beach is the Melrose Oyster House & Beach Club, which serves sandwiches and burgers for lunch and delicious seafood and steak entrees on the verandah at dinner. Another island favorite is the Daufuskie Island Distillery, where you can sample the distillery's homemade rum and dine at On-Deck Diner.
While Daufuskie Island has no hotels, there are a number of rentals for short and long-term stays. The island boasts charming cottages, oceanfront condominium buildings with swimming pools, and riverfront homes overlooking private docks. You can pick up provisions for the house at D'Fuskie's, a local grocery store known for their pizza and deli sandwiches.
If you want to take a day trip to Daufuskie, base yourself on Hilton Head Island, which abounds with many beachfront resorts and rentals. Set more inland is Bluffton, considered South Carolina's "heart of the Lowcountry", where you'll find the area's most luxurious lodging: the Montage Palmetto Bluff, an incredible 20,000-acre retreat with fine dining, golf courses, a spa, and endless outdoor adventures.