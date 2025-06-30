One Of South Carolina's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Quiet Island Near Hilton Head With Beaches And Eclectic Dining

Sweeping between Charleston and Savannah, South Carolina's Lowcountry is the most soulful coastline with cute towns and destination-worthy cuisine. Rich with centuries of history and blessed with wide beaches and romantic oak trees, this region has long captivated travelers. While the popular island of Hilton Head is widely developed and well known, those seeking a true escape should venture just one nautical mile off Hilton Head's coast to the under-the-radar Daufuskie Island, which boasts a well-preserved past and unspoiled natural beauty.

First settled by the Spanish in the 1500s, Daufuskie Island later became wealthy from sea island cotton plantations. During the Civil War, Union troops took over the island and banished the plantation owners, ending its plantation economy. After the war, the enslaved plantation workers that were left behind preserved their Gullah culture. Today, Daufuskie Island is now one of the best places in the South to learn about the Gullah history with a museum and historical trail. Here, the emphasis is on soaking in history, exploring the pristine natural landscapes, and feasting on fresh seafood. There are no hotels on the island, so visitors can rent cottages if staying longer than a day trip.

Home to just 400 permanent residents, Daufuskie Island is one of the best little-known islands across America for a stress-free getaway. Daufuskie Island is only accessible by boat or ferry, and scheduled ferries depart from Harbour Town on Hilton Head for the 20-minute ride to the island. The nearest major airport is the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, which is a 75-minute drive to Harbour Town on Hilton Head. Once on the island, the best way to get around the island is by golf cart. Daufuskie Island is beautiful to visit year round, with high average temperatures ranging from 60 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter to nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer.