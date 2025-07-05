This Quiet Tennessee State Park Is Dotted With Swinging Bridges Leading To Secret Waterfalls

Buckle up, put your car in drive, and head out on a road trip to discover some of Tennessee's best state parks. Just make sure you have a full tank of gas because the Volunteer State has 59 parks to explore. Of course, they all have something to offer. But there's one destination you should plug into your GPS first: Savage Gulf State Park. Take it from Governor Bill Lee himself, who lauded the park as "one of the most spectacular sites" in the region when it became Tennessee's 57th state park back in September 2022.

It's not hard to see why Savage Gulf State Park was dubbed an "outdoor recreation wonderland" by Tennessee State Parks. Perched on the outskirts of the town of Beersheba Springs, this peaceful patch of paradise now contains an area that was previously managed as South Cumberland State Park. It also encompasses the nearly 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area, which lies along the western edge of the rugged Cumberland Plateau.

From the lofty old-growth forest to the breathtaking vistas, the lands that make up Savage Gulf were named a National Natural Landmark in 1971 — further proof that the views 'round this part of Tennessee are downright spectacular. Other standout features include the Great Stone Door, a striking cliff that gives ramblers a nearly bird's-eye view of the surrounding area. There are also swinging bridges and even several gorgeous waterfalls you can swim in.

Despite being in a remote nook of the state, Savage Gulf is still pretty easy to get to. The state park is within a two-hour drive away from Chattanooga and Nashville, and both cities have major airports if you're flying in from out of town.