This Quiet Tennessee State Park Is Dotted With Swinging Bridges Leading To Secret Waterfalls
Buckle up, put your car in drive, and head out on a road trip to discover some of Tennessee's best state parks. Just make sure you have a full tank of gas because the Volunteer State has 59 parks to explore. Of course, they all have something to offer. But there's one destination you should plug into your GPS first: Savage Gulf State Park. Take it from Governor Bill Lee himself, who lauded the park as "one of the most spectacular sites" in the region when it became Tennessee's 57th state park back in September 2022.
It's not hard to see why Savage Gulf State Park was dubbed an "outdoor recreation wonderland" by Tennessee State Parks. Perched on the outskirts of the town of Beersheba Springs, this peaceful patch of paradise now contains an area that was previously managed as South Cumberland State Park. It also encompasses the nearly 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area, which lies along the western edge of the rugged Cumberland Plateau.
From the lofty old-growth forest to the breathtaking vistas, the lands that make up Savage Gulf were named a National Natural Landmark in 1971 — further proof that the views 'round this part of Tennessee are downright spectacular. Other standout features include the Great Stone Door, a striking cliff that gives ramblers a nearly bird's-eye view of the surrounding area. There are also swinging bridges and even several gorgeous waterfalls you can swim in.
Despite being in a remote nook of the state, Savage Gulf is still pretty easy to get to. The state park is within a two-hour drive away from Chattanooga and Nashville, and both cities have major airports if you're flying in from out of town.
Chase waterfalls and bridges in Savage Gulf
Pull on your comfiest and grippiest pair of hiking boots. Savage Gulf has about 60 miles of trails to explore, so you're in for a lot of trekking. You can access the paths via the park's four main entry points: the North, South, East, and West Trailheads, which all have parking lots.
The North Trailhead in Beersheba Springs has a picnic area and will get you to a few attractions, including Stone Door Campground, the rushing waters of Laurel Falls, and the Great Stone Door, named after its 10-by-100-foot crack that resembles a slightly ajar door. The Collins Campground is also only about half a mile away from the South Trailhead in Gruetli-Laager, which offers access to the 50-foot-high Suter Falls and the 25-foot Horsepound Falls. You can see these rushing beauties on the Collins Gulf Trail — a rather challenging path that'll take you across a bridge.
The East Trailhead in Palmer will take you to Savage Falls, which drops for 30 feet and has a natural plunge pool where you can take a dip. Set out from the West Trailhead in Altamont to see the view from the Big Creek Gulf Overlook. Hike the moderately challenging 1-mile Greeter Falls Loop Trail to see the 30-foot Boardtree Falls and the 50-foot stunner Greeter Falls, which usually also has enough water for you to have a swim. This route will also take you across Boardtree Creek via a suspension bridge.
If you're feeling up for a real challenge, tackle the nearly 7-mile Connector Trail. It's the most difficult trek in the park, but it links to the majority of the park's other trails, taking you across several suspension bridges for views of the rushing rivers below.
Be sure to hike smart
As you hike, keep your eyes peeled for native wildlife. With past sightings of hairy woodpeckers, tufted timouses, hooded warblers, and killdeer, among other birds, the area ranks among some of the best birdwatching destinations, so don't forget to bring your binoculars. And always remember to put safety first. As one past hiker cautioned on Tripadvisor, some of the trails are dotted with rocks and tree roots, so keep your wits about you to avoid a nasty fall. The park's rocky overlooks also offer Instagrammable views of the area, but some of them are pretty high up, so be careful along the overhangs. "The ranger with us recommended that people look around for snakes first, to avoid being startled while at the edge," the reviewer added.
Although rock climbing is allowed at the Great Stone Door — so long as you have the proper permit — climbing on or jumping from the rocks along any of the other cliffs or waterfalls found throughout the park is completely off limits. If you opt to make a splash at any of the natural plunge pools, keep in mind that there aren't any lifeguards on duty, so you'll be swimming at your own risk.
Savage Gulf, which doesn't charge an entrance fee to visit at the time of writing, has nine backcountry campgrounds available in total. These can be reserved online, and the nightly rates do vary based on the season and overall availability. You'll have to hike to each of the campsites, with the shortest jaunts being to the Stone Door Campground and Savage Station Campground, as they're only a few hundred yards away from their respective parking lots. Be sure to check out the online map to get a lay of the land before you arrive.