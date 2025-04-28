Three Of Tennessee's Best State Parks Thrive On This Road Trip Full Of Charming Trails And Waterfalls
You can see some of the best state parks — with fascinating history, great hiking trails, and beautiful natural landscapes — that Tennessee has to offer in one short trip. David Crockett State Park, Henry Horton State Park, and Fall Creek Falls State Park are only about three hours and 15 minutes apart. If you wanted to, you could absolutely visit them all in one day, but you should really make a road trip out of it and visit one park a day to truly enjoy everything in them in.
The parks are open all year, but if you're hoping to spend your nights out under the stars and get an early start on the trails, plan your trip in May or June for perfect weather or October for vibrant Autumn leaves. You can start at David Crockett and drive east or at Fall Creek Falls and head west, but keep in mind that Fall Creek Falls State Park is less than two hours from Nashville. If you want to start your trip with a Tennessee Instagram Tour or end your trip at the Dolly Parton Bar, plan accordingly.
Learn the history of Tennessee at its state parks
While Davy Crockett has always been a folk hero with arguably more myths and legends attributed to him than actual historical fact, David Crockett State Park — located on the site of some of Crockett's industrial endeavors — memorializes some of what is known about his life. While there is nothing remaining of the mills and distillery which once stood there, there is a museum open in the summers where you can learn about them. Make sure to try out the Crockett Falls Shoal Creek Trail; in a little over an hour, you can see creeks, falls, and plenty of pretty forest views. If you plan to stay the night, there are cabins and campgrounds to choose from.
For some more-recent state history, drive about an hour and 10 minutes away to Henry Horton State Park. Like David Crockett, this park is on the site of a former mill once owned by the family of senator Henry Horton. To see what's left of the mill emerging from the water, walk the short, 15-minute Wilhoite Mill Trail. It also provides a glimpse at the vital Duck River, home to some of the most pivotal species in the state. While you might not be able to spot them from the trail, it's filled with species of freshwater mussels, some of which cannot be found anywhere else in the world. It's not surprising that this is a popular destination considering it's only about an hour from Nashville, but it's not impossible to get some privacy in nature here. Consider choosing one of the park's backcountry campsites to avoid the crowds and stay off the beaten path.
Finish your trip at Fall Creek Falls State Park
After about two hours on US-70S E, you reach the final park on your trip. If you were going to choose one of these incredible parks to spend more than one day at, seriously consider Fall Creek Falls. This park is big — about 70% of the size of Washington D.C. — and has plenty to see.
As its name implies, some of the most impressive sights here are waterfalls. To get a quick look, try the Fall Creek Falls via Base of Falls Trail. While it's a short route, less than a mile long, it drops down into a gorge to let you see the park's tallest waterfall up close and feel its spray on your face. For even more waterfall views, try the Gorge Overlook and Woodland Trails to see the rushing falls tumbling into the gorge from above. Fall Creek Falls State Park is a fantastic park for bird lovers to explore, too. The varied landscape makes it the perfect place to see all kinds of birds, including hawks, vultures, woodpeckers, owls, and warblers, even if they prefer different habitats most of the time. If you happen to come in the winter, there are incredible birds to see on Fall Creek Lake, including bald eagles and loons. If seeing birds rather than waterfalls is your goal, head out on the Paw Paw Loop and keep your eyes on the skies.