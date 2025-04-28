Three Of Tennessee's Best State Parks Thrive On This Road Trip Full Of Charming Trails And Waterfalls

While Davy Crockett has always been a folk hero with arguably more myths and legends attributed to him than actual historical fact, David Crockett State Park — located on the site of some of Crockett's industrial endeavors — memorializes some of what is known about his life. While there is nothing remaining of the mills and distillery which once stood there, there is a museum open in the summers where you can learn about them. Make sure to try out the Crockett Falls Shoal Creek Trail; in a little over an hour, you can see creeks, falls, and plenty of pretty forest views. If you plan to stay the night, there are cabins and campgrounds to choose from.

For some more-recent state history, drive about an hour and 10 minutes away to Henry Horton State Park. Like David Crockett, this park is on the site of a former mill once owned by the family of senator Henry Horton. To see what's left of the mill emerging from the water, walk the short, 15-minute Wilhoite Mill Trail. It also provides a glimpse at the vital Duck River, home to some of the most pivotal species in the state. While you might not be able to spot them from the trail, it's filled with species of freshwater mussels, some of which cannot be found anywhere else in the world. It's not surprising that this is a popular destination considering it's only about an hour from Nashville, but it's not impossible to get some privacy in nature here. Consider choosing one of the park's backcountry campsites to avoid the crowds and stay off the beaten path.