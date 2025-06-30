The Real Reason Washington D.C. Has No Tall Buildings

Defenders of the Height Act cite the original vision of the nation's capital — Thomas Jefferson wanted a capital reminiscent of Paris, with an open and airy layout. "Our forefathers who established this capital planned a city that emphasizes views to and from important public places," said Marcel Acosta, executive director of the National Capital Planning Commission (reported in the Los Angeles Times). No doubt, the low buildings have their own iconic role in D.C. for travelers, creating a walkable, open feeling in the city. Simply admiring its unobstructed landmarks makes for one of the best activities to do on a vacation to Washington, D.C.

For many years, though, some people have argued that the D.C. height limit also limits its social and economic possibilities. The main concerns are the city's soaring housing costs and vast suburban sprawl. "We're running out of land, so at some point we're going to have to deal with that," said Chris Leinberger, a land use strategist and professor, to American University Radio. "[Y]ou can either go up or out."

In 2012, there was a push to modify the 1910 Height Act, with a proposal drafted by former D.C. Planning Director Harriett Tregoning, but it was swiftly rejected by the D.C. Council. Not much has budged since then in terms of building higher. If there were to be a change to the Height Act, though, that doesn't necessarily mean the city will lose its characteristic, monumental views. As the Los Angeles Times reported, Tregoning said her proposal "wouldn't allow [the skyline] to go that high." She noted, "We care as much about the views to our monuments and memorials as anybody does."