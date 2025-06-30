Do This Immediately If You Lose Your Passport While On Vacation

You're standing in line for airport security, patting down your pockets to get your boarding pass and passport ready, when your stomach sinks. Something is missing, and your trip just got a lot more complicated. There are plenty of things it would be frustrating to lose on your vacation, from your luggage to your phone, but the absolute worst might be your passport. If this happens to you, don't panic. Before you do anything else, you need to report it lost or stolen.

When you realize you don't have your passport mid-vacation, your first concern is probably how you're going to get home. But there is another potential risk here, too. Travel documents are deemed a security risk, and if your passport isn't reported missing right away, whoever finds it — or whoever stole it, if your passport is gone because you were pickpocketed on vacation — can use your identification to steal your identity. Just remember, however, that as soon as your passport is reported, it's deactivated. So you might want to take a second to check all the pockets of your backpack before you hit submit on that report.