This Extravagant Airline With Unmatched Amenities Won Best In The World For The Ninth Time
As you sit in economy class, squished into a tiny seat and eating some dry pretzels, perhaps you're dreaming of a bit more luxury as you soar through 30,000 feet. Imagine seats that turn into lie-flat beds, a luxurious blanket, and even a door that slides shut to give you privacy. If you fly Qatar Airways, you can have all of that and more. The airline was just voted World's Best Airline in the 2025 World Airline Awards, beating out Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific.
The awards, often called "the Oscars of the aviation industry," started in 1999 and are organized by aviation consultancy Skytrax. They're voted on by travelers around the world, and airlines don't pay a fee to enter or register. This is the ninth time Qatar Airways has won this award, and this year, it also walked away with the World's Best Business Class award and World's Best Business Class Seat award for its Qsuites. The airline's home hub, Doha's Al Mourjan Garden Lounge, also nabbed the World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge award.
As if all that weren't enough, Qatar Airways is also recognized as one of the safest airlines in the world. All of these positive reports and the extravagant perks you get flying first or business class can make your flight a lot more cushy, especially if you're taking its 17-hour, 25-minute flight from Doha to Auckland, which is one of the longest flights in the world.
All about the amenities from Qatar Airways
If you're flying economy on Qatar Airways, it offers some of the widest seats available, adjustable headrests, and extras like blankets, a meal, and a menu you can check out before you fly. It also has a kids program called the Oryx Kids Club that includes activity packs, kids programming and games on the flight, and a personal lunch box with a meal and treats. However, if you really want to fly in style, book one of the airline's Qsuites, which are in business class. You can choose from a single, twin, double, and quad suite with lie-flat beds (no more fights over unspoken seat-reclining etiquette), mood lighting, turndown service, pillows, a comfy blanket, and pajamas and slippers from The White Company for long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights. Each suite has a sliding door with a "do not disturb" indicator so you can get some sleep.
Additionally, there are rear- and forward-facing seats so you can chat with your friends or simply switch up your position. Seats offer power ports and USB, HDMI, and NFC connections. You'll also get a Diptyque amenity kit from Doha, and a gift box with lip balm, body lotion, face cream, and fragrance on select routes. First class features lie-flat beds, pajamas, an amenity kit, laptop power, and a large lounge. With all these perks, you may forget you're on a plane.
The airline's Al Mourjan Business Lounge in Hamad International Airport, available to premium passengers, is a beautiful space with a sculptural ceiling and greenery, quiet rooms, spa treatment rooms, a fitness area, and a 707-passenger capacity, along with a wide variety of food options. The one fly in the ointment: Many reviews on Tripadvisor mention poor customer service, with 8,761 poor or terrible ratings out of around 38,000 reviews.