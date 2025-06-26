This Extravagant Airline With Unmatched Amenities Won Best In The World For The Ninth Time

As you sit in economy class, squished into a tiny seat and eating some dry pretzels, perhaps you're dreaming of a bit more luxury as you soar through 30,000 feet. Imagine seats that turn into lie-flat beds, a luxurious blanket, and even a door that slides shut to give you privacy. If you fly Qatar Airways, you can have all of that and more. The airline was just voted World's Best Airline in the 2025 World Airline Awards, beating out Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

The awards, often called "the Oscars of the aviation industry," started in 1999 and are organized by aviation consultancy Skytrax. They're voted on by travelers around the world, and airlines don't pay a fee to enter or register. This is the ninth time Qatar Airways has won this award, and this year, it also walked away with the World's Best Business Class award and World's Best Business Class Seat award for its Qsuites. The airline's home hub, Doha's Al Mourjan Garden Lounge, also nabbed the World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge award.

As if all that weren't enough, Qatar Airways is also recognized as one of the safest airlines in the world. All of these positive reports and the extravagant perks you get flying first or business class can make your flight a lot more cushy, especially if you're taking its 17-hour, 25-minute flight from Doha to Auckland, which is one of the longest flights in the world.