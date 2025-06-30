A Once-Forgotten Superb Wine Region Hidden In Los Angeles' Suburbs Has Made An Unexpected Comeback

When we talk of American wine, few names carry the prestige of Napa Valley, the iconic wine city in California that transports you to Tuscany without a transatlantic flight, or Sonoma, a slightly underrated wine town. But long before these regions became synonymous with winemaking, a suburb in Los Angeles bore the heavy and prestigious weight of producing some of the finest bottles in the country. Cucamonga Valley's romance with viticulture began over 200 years ago when Spanish missionaries planted the first grapevines in the region. While not as fancy as the vineyards in Napa Valley and Sonoma, it yielded some superb, bold reds. At one point, Cucamonga Valley even boasted one of the largest wineries in the world. By the 1950s, however, the stunning charm of the place caught the attention of real estate developers, who were willing to pay vineyard owners a handsome sum. And as is often the case, shopping malls and industrial parks replaced what were once thriving vineyards, and the craft of winemaking, so central to the region's identity, was gradually lost to time, at least for most.

Fortunately, a few vineyards preserved the tradition, producing old-vine Zinfandel and port-style wines. And now, boutique producers and local historians are sparking renewed interest in Rancho Cucamonga's legacy, aiming to restore its rightful place on the American wine map. If you find yourself in the area, you might want to preserve its stunning legacy, too, beyond simply exploring its historic corners. A trip to this city should be on the list of any wine enthusiast or even anyone who appreciates natural beauty. Just arrive at Ontario International Airport, hop in a taxi or rental car, and you'll be at the vineyards in a matter of minutes.