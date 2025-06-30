A Once-Forgotten Superb Wine Region Hidden In Los Angeles' Suburbs Has Made An Unexpected Comeback
When we talk of American wine, few names carry the prestige of Napa Valley, the iconic wine city in California that transports you to Tuscany without a transatlantic flight, or Sonoma, a slightly underrated wine town. But long before these regions became synonymous with winemaking, a suburb in Los Angeles bore the heavy and prestigious weight of producing some of the finest bottles in the country. Cucamonga Valley's romance with viticulture began over 200 years ago when Spanish missionaries planted the first grapevines in the region. While not as fancy as the vineyards in Napa Valley and Sonoma, it yielded some superb, bold reds. At one point, Cucamonga Valley even boasted one of the largest wineries in the world. By the 1950s, however, the stunning charm of the place caught the attention of real estate developers, who were willing to pay vineyard owners a handsome sum. And as is often the case, shopping malls and industrial parks replaced what were once thriving vineyards, and the craft of winemaking, so central to the region's identity, was gradually lost to time, at least for most.
Fortunately, a few vineyards preserved the tradition, producing old-vine Zinfandel and port-style wines. And now, boutique producers and local historians are sparking renewed interest in Rancho Cucamonga's legacy, aiming to restore its rightful place on the American wine map. If you find yourself in the area, you might want to preserve its stunning legacy, too, beyond simply exploring its historic corners. A trip to this city should be on the list of any wine enthusiast or even anyone who appreciates natural beauty. Just arrive at Ontario International Airport, hop in a taxi or rental car, and you'll be at the vineyards in a matter of minutes.
Stroll through the historic and legendary wineries in Cucamonga Valley
Galleano Winery is the only surviving Prohibition-era bonded winery in the Cucamonga Valley region that's still run by its founding family and located on its original site. Its Cantu-Galleano Ranch property has earned landmark status on both the California and National Register of Historic Places. If that alone doesn't tempt you to swing by, the charm of the winery surely will. Open Tuesday through Sunday, the spot offers tastings by the flight, wine by the glass, and bottles to take home. You can sip your way through its pours in the sunny courtyard or the cozy Cellar Club area, both dotted with covered patios and shaded tables. Walk through the grounds with a glass in hand, and you just might feel like you've wandered onto the set of a vintage film.
After a visit to Galleano Winery, you can stop by the Winery Estate Marketplace for a taste of Cucamonga's local wine. The award-winning specialty center is less than 20 minutes from Galleano and is a great option if you don't have a full day to explore a vineyard. That doesn't mean the marketplace falls short — each building's design is inspired by a different California winery. As you browse the shops or sip some artisanal wine or local vintage, you'll still get a sense of the region's rustic charm and California's rich winemaking legacy.
Go beyond wineries by hiking through stunning nature preserves at Cucamonga
If you thought Cucamonga was only for wine enthusiasts, the place has plenty to offer beyond a crisp glass of red, especially for hikers and ski lovers. You can start with the North Etiwanda Preserve, which stretches over 1,200 acres. While the preserve is replete with scenic, picturesque spots, the main reward is the stunning Etiwanda waterfall you'll reach at the end of the trail. It's a moderately challenging hike and takes about two and a half hours to complete, so sturdy footwear and plenty of water are must-haves, especially since the area can heat up in the afternoons.
For a more laid-back experience, the Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park is a great spot to relax. You can go fishing or swimming in its two beautiful lakes or hop on a pedal boat. There's even a water park in the area. The bittersweet fact about this gorgeous space is that it's built on the site of a former winery, so maybe, while you're relaxing by the water, you can imagine what it once looked like in days gone by.
Once you're done exploring the nature sites and have worked up an appetite, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar makes a great place for a refined evening with some of the area's delicious wine. If you're craving something more homey after the wine tours, Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar serves great comfort food and house-brewed beers. The place has a cozy patio and is dog-friendly, living up to the literal meaning of its name. With that, you can wrap up your trip and head to another one of California's historic wine regions, and perhaps help Cucamonga Valley reclaim its lost glory by spreading the word about its comeback.