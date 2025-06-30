These Artsy, Affordable Boston Neighborhoods Are Full Of Vibrant Murals, Bustling Markets, And Music Venues
The city of Boston is an emblem of American history and one of the oldest cities in the United States. With a population today of more than 650,000 residents packed into a city designed hundreds of years ago, some of Boston's most coveted neighborhoods like the Back Bay or the storybook streets of Charlestown are becoming increasingly popular due to city congestion. Within the urban enclaves in Boston, there are also affordable spots that have become hubs of creativity within the younger transplants calling the city home, and one of those hubs for residents and visitors to explore is the Allston-Brighton neighborhood. Bookended by two of the most popular universities in the Bay State, it's easy to see why vibrance exudes itself from this part of Boston.
The Allston-Brighton neighborhoods sit just 5 miles west of downtown Boston, and the suburban setting in the shadow of the city allows for an amenity-rich lifestyle right out your front door. Both Allston and Brighton have become melting pots for young creatives, and live music and arts culture reverberate through the streets of the neighborhoods. With outdoor activities on the banks of the Charles River and the city of Boston just a short ride away, the convenience of Allston and Brighton makes them landing spots for graduates looking for Boston amenities without Boston pricing.
Allston-Brighton's artsy scene keeps local culture as a priority
So what makes Allston-Brighton one of the best Boston neighborhoods to live in currently? The mixture of young professionals and fun-loving creatives in a student-friendly environment is what real estate agents say keeps this part of town hip and trendy. Couple this with the location and convenience to Boston for an added luxury in these two communities that are walkable for most residents. Allston is the smaller of the two neighborhoods with just over 27,000 residents calling it home. Allston is known for having a hip, artsy type of vibe with galleries to explore around every corner and being a walk away from one of Massachusetts' liveliest street scenes. Iconic music venues like the Paradise Rock Club have brought in acts ranging from Billy Joel to The Police in its 50-year history, helping keep live music culture flowing through Allston.
Brighton is the larger of the two neighborhoods and is home to close to 50,000 residents, many of them alumni of the nearby universities. With Boston College's main campus and MBTA transit lines close by, it's a young population with a notoriously laidback energy that calls Brighton home. Locally, Brighton is home to the headquarters of New Balance, and outdoor spaces like Herter Park that are ideal for families. Its riverside banks make for days on the water in a kayak or canoe, or enjoying the green space. The community regularly hosts art shows and community block parties, and the weekly farmers market on Brighton Common is a popular gathering place for fresh produce and new finds in an urban atmosphere.
Affordability and convenience are the hallmarks of Allston-Brighton
On top of the daily amenities in these buzzy cityside communities, Allston and Brighton have impressively affordable rates of living for their locations. This often leads recent graduates of two of the largest schools in the city and local families to settle down in or around Boston. Boston College is home to over 15,000 students who reside on the Chestnut Hill campus or surrounding neighborhoods like Brighton to the north, and Boston University enrolls over 37,000 students to the east of Allston. With Boston just a few miles away and a demand for housing, many are surprised to see how affordable property is in this buzzy neighborhood. The median housing costs in both Allston and Brighton are more than $100,000 lower than the median home cost in Boston.
Both locals and visitors are also pleased with the affordability of amenities in Allston-Brighton. A lunch out at a nearby gem like Jim's Deli in Brighton is praised for its inexpensive pricing and memorable Reuben sandwich. Unique fusion food concepts like Coreanos are popular in Allston, and the dinner prices are often lower than a similar meal in downtown Boston amidst the skyscrapers. The revamped Speedway in Brighton is a former racetrack turned marketplace with local shops, restaurants and places to hang out and soak in on a sunny summer day. With a quaint suburban feel tucked into the city's shadows, Allston-Brighton has carved out a niche for visitors and potential residents looking for a different side of Boston.