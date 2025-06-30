These Artsy, Affordable Boston Neighborhoods Are Full Of Vibrant Murals, Bustling Markets, And Music Venues

The city of Boston is an emblem of American history and one of the oldest cities in the United States. With a population today of more than 650,000 residents packed into a city designed hundreds of years ago, some of Boston's most coveted neighborhoods like the Back Bay or the storybook streets of Charlestown are becoming increasingly popular due to city congestion. Within the urban enclaves in Boston, there are also affordable spots that have become hubs of creativity within the younger transplants calling the city home, and one of those hubs for residents and visitors to explore is the Allston-Brighton neighborhood. Bookended by two of the most popular universities in the Bay State, it's easy to see why vibrance exudes itself from this part of Boston.

The Allston-Brighton neighborhoods sit just 5 miles west of downtown Boston, and the suburban setting in the shadow of the city allows for an amenity-rich lifestyle right out your front door. Both Allston and Brighton have become melting pots for young creatives, and live music and arts culture reverberate through the streets of the neighborhoods. With outdoor activities on the banks of the Charles River and the city of Boston just a short ride away, the convenience of Allston and Brighton makes them landing spots for graduates looking for Boston amenities without Boston pricing.