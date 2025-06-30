Why You Should Start 'Heat Training' Your Body Weeks Before Heading For A Hot Destination

Heat is becoming a greater consideration for travelers around the world, as many destinations are experiencing more heat waves and sweltering days now than at any time in the last 70-plus years. Every year, you're hearing about new heat-related concepts or old ones that are being reintroduced to try to help people navigate dangerous temperatures, like the Urban Heat Island effect, which you should consider before planning your summer vacation. Travelers are also becoming increasingly more interested in cooler destinations or experiences, such as this lesser-known forest in Maui that's ideal for hiking to beat the Hawaii heat. But if you're heading to a hot destination, avoiding the heat probably won't be possible, especially if you're unlucky enough to experience a heatwave while visiting. That's where "heat training" (aka heat acclimatization) comes in.

Heat training isn't a new concept; scientists have been studying the body's ability to acclimate and regulate heat since at least the 1950s. It's also been adopted by athletes around the world, such as the Australian racewalking team at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. However, in recent years, heat acclimatization has been embraced by travelers, mostly backpackers or hikers, to help keep them safe when exploring hot destinations. Heat training essentially involves acclimatizing your body to hotter temperatures through controlled and regular exposure. This is usually by exercising, such as walking or cycling, but can also be achieved by sitting in a sauna or steam room.

You may be thinking that this all sounds a little extreme for your upcoming beach holiday in Greece or a casual trek in California. However, it's in your best interest to overestimate the dangers of heat; underestimating hot conditions has resulted in traveler deaths throughout America and around the world. In July 2024, a heatwave throughout Oregon was linked to four deaths, with a record-breaking temperature of 103 degrees Fahrenheit. About one month earlier, famous British TV presenter and doctor, Michael Mosley, perished while hiking in Greece in temperatures of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. His death was linked to heat exhaustion.