The Common Boarding Pass Mistake That Could Ruin Your Airport Experience

You're about to get on a plane. You've got your carry-on, your $7 bottle of water, and your travel pillow. Now all you have to do is wait for your group to be called and show your boarding pass to get on the plane. However, if you have that boarding pass on your phone, there are a number of issues that can come up. Not printing your boarding pass — even if you have it on your mobile device — is a common mistake that could ruin your airport experience.

Most of us rely on our phones and airline apps to scan when boarding a flight, but there are some really good reasons to print your pass, whether at home or at the airport. For instance, while you're sitting and waiting to be called, you may be playing games on your phone, talking to a friend, or doing some last-minute work ... until you realize that your phone is about to die, and boarding has already started. Now, you're holding up the flight while waiting for the gate agent to print you a new pass.

That's not the only reason it's important to keep a hard copy of your boarding pass. Apps crash all the time, and while a screenshot of your boarding pass is allowed – as long as it has all the pertinent information on it — even that can pose issues. If your screen is cracked (and it's easy to drop your phone at the airport while juggling luggage), the QR code may not scan. Or your screen may keep flipping (as it always tends to do when you really need it to stay still), making it take longer to scan. To put it simply, a printed boarding pass is worth it if you want to avoid hassle.