A Charming Slovenian Town Is The Gateway To A Magical Realm Of Castles And Mansions In The Julian Alps

Nestled in Slovenia's Upper Carniola Region is a town where time seems to have stopped. Surrounded by pristine nature and crossed by the Sora River, Skofja Loka is a historic town located about 15 miles from the capital, Ljubljana. Founded in the 11th century, it's the most-preserved medieval town in the country and home to renowned castles and mansions, which are set against the backdrop of the Julian Alps Mountain Range.

Known as a walled city, the Skofjia Loka's fortifications fell out of use and were largely taken down, including the gates, by 1789. Once inhabited by talented artisans, the old town still conserves its ancient atmosphere, evoking the charm of centuries gone by. Stroll along Skofjia Loka's streets and you'll reach the Capuchin Bridge, a half-moon-shaped stone structure flanked by old houses along the riverbank, reminiscent of one of Italy's most underrated mountain towns, Merano.

Perched on a hill overlooking the town, the Skofja Loka Castle is the region's most important attraction. It looks out over two main squares: the upper Mestni Trg and the lower Spodnji Trg. First established in 1202 by the Freisings of Skofja, the castle was almost destroyed by the 1511 earthquake and was later rebuilt under Bishop Filip. Although the original four-cornered tower is missing, its layout has been accurately reconstructed. Today, the castle is home to one of Slovenia's most curated museums, the Loka Museum, which showcases collections of ancient artifacts, natural history, and ethnography. In the castle garden, you'll also find an outdoor museum with relocated structures from the village of Pustal, including the Skopar House — a beautifully maintained farmhouse dating back to the 1500s. The castle should not be mistaken with the historic Old Loka Castle, built during the 1400s and recognized as a national treasure.