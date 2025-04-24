Europe's Oldest Long-Distance Trail Is A Peak-To-Peak Mountain Route In Slovenia Dotted With Charming Inns
The Slovenska Planinska Pot (Slovenian Mountain Trail) is Slovenia's longest and most famous hiking route, stretching 372.8 miles (600 kilometers) across the small country Rick Steves calls an unexpected charmer. Established in 1953 by the mountaineer, writer, and photographer Ivan Šumljak, it is one of the oldest long-distance hiking trails in Europe and offers breathtaking views of Slovenia's diverse landscapes, from the Pohorje Hills to the Julian Alps and the Adriatic coast.
The trail starts in Maribor, Slovenia's second-largest city, which is about an hour and a half drive from the capital of Ljubljana (an underrated delight) and roughly two hours by bus. The hiking route then winds through 80 checkpoints, including mountain huts, peaks, museums, and cultural landmarks within Triglav National Park (one of Europe's oldest national parks). Hikers traverse 22 mountain peaks (including Triglav itself, Slovenia's highest mountain) and pass through five major settlements along the way. The route is marked with Knafelc blazes (a distinctive red circle), ensuring clear navigation for trekkers.
Designed for both experienced hikers and adventurous travelers, the trail can take over a month (37 days on average) to complete on foot, though some attempt it in shorter timeframes. Along the way, hikers encounter remote alpine territory, historic sites, and diverse wildlife, making it a truly dynamic experience. Quest-oriented trekkers can pick up a logbook at the start of the trail to collect stamps at checkpoints with the aim of receiving a medal at the end if all stamps are collected. Whether you complete the entire route or explore sections of it, this iconic trail offers an unforgettable adventure for rugged outdoor travel enthusiasts.
Book a stay on the Slovenska Planinska Pot
Accommodation along the Slovenska Planinska Pot varies from mountain huts (doms and kočas — think cozy inns a la Lord of the Rings, with shared dormitory-style rooms with bunk beds, communal dining areas, and hearty Slovenian cuisine, including traditional stews, sausages, dumplings, washed down with frothy half-liters of Laško, the Slovenian national brew) to hotels and guesthouses in nearby towns. The trail is well-supported with 179 mountain huts operated by the Alpine Association of Slovenia. Some huts require reservations, especially during peak hiking (pun intended) season, which is late June to early October.
For those looking for more comfort, hotels and guesthouses are available in towns along the route. Options include Hotel Bajt Maribor, located near the trail's starting point, and Boutique Hotel Pohorje, which offers direct access to ski and hiking trails. Other accommodations include Penzión U Koníka and Penzión Klopačka, which provide cozy stays for hikers.
The best time to travel (especially if you wish to complete the entire trek) is in summer or autumn, as the higher trails and huts are only accessible during these times of the year. During low or shoulder seasons, many huts close or have reduced hours, making the trail better for weekend trips than thru-hikes.
Find the best parts of the Slovenia Mountain Trail
The Slovenian Mountain Trail starts in Maribor, progresses across the hills and plateau of Pohorje, then enters the Kamnik-Savinja Alps. The slow buildup of these initial stages is the perfect warmup for the peaks to come. Most of the mountains ahead are reached using via ferrata systems that are built into the trail, requiring travelers to bring a helmet and proper technical know-how.
The next mountain range that trekkers encounter is the Karawanken, which forms the frontier with Carinthia, a southern province of Austria. Occasionally, trekkers will quite literally straddle the border, stepping with one foot in Slovenia and the other in Austria. The highest peak of this range is the Stol, which sits at 7,303 feet (2,226 meters). Turning away from Austria, the trail then approaches Triglav National Park and its titular peak, Slovenia's tallest mountain. The trail descends for several days from the summit of Triglav all the way to the Adriatic Sea, past farmsteads and rural villages, before reaching the rewarding Slovenian coastline.
Even if one can't devote an entire month to this splendid Slovenian alpine tour, the mountains are well worth visiting for section hikes, which are very popular around Triglav National Park and Lake Bohinj. Nearby, explore another absolute must-visit destination in the Slovenian Alps, idyllic Bled, Slovenia's only natural island.