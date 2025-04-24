Europe's Oldest Long-Distance Trail Is A Peak-To-Peak Mountain Route In Slovenia Dotted With Charming Inns

The Slovenska Planinska Pot (Slovenian Mountain Trail) is Slovenia's longest and most famous hiking route, stretching 372.8 miles (600 kilometers) across the small country Rick Steves calls an unexpected charmer. Established in 1953 by the mountaineer, writer, and photographer Ivan Šumljak, it is one of the oldest long-distance hiking trails in Europe and offers breathtaking views of Slovenia's diverse landscapes, from the Pohorje Hills to the Julian Alps and the Adriatic coast.

The trail starts in Maribor, Slovenia's second-largest city, which is about an hour and a half drive from the capital of Ljubljana (an underrated delight) and roughly two hours by bus. The hiking route then winds through 80 checkpoints, including mountain huts, peaks, museums, and cultural landmarks within Triglav National Park (one of Europe's oldest national parks). Hikers traverse 22 mountain peaks (including Triglav itself, Slovenia's highest mountain) and pass through five major settlements along the way. The route is marked with Knafelc blazes (a distinctive red circle), ensuring clear navigation for trekkers.

Designed for both experienced hikers and adventurous travelers, the trail can take over a month (37 days on average) to complete on foot, though some attempt it in shorter timeframes. Along the way, hikers encounter remote alpine territory, historic sites, and diverse wildlife, making it a truly dynamic experience. Quest-oriented trekkers can pick up a logbook at the start of the trail to collect stamps at checkpoints with the aim of receiving a medal at the end if all stamps are collected. Whether you complete the entire route or explore sections of it, this iconic trail offers an unforgettable adventure for rugged outdoor travel enthusiasts.