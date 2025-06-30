Rick Steves Says One Of Prague's Best Day Trips Is A Czech City Filled With Jewish History And Culture

From the Small Fortress, cross the Ohře River to get to the Main Fortress. It might be nice to take a break from the heavier stops with a peaceful stroll along the river or through the small park, and you'll see how the town lives on today. Once you enter the main garrison town, head to the Ghetto Museum, housed in what used to be the town school during World War II. The museum details the persecution of Jews and their life in the ghetto.

The Nazis used the Terezín ghetto as a propaganda tool, presenting it as a "model" Jewish ghetto to deceive the outside world. Before the Red Cross came for an inspection, the Nazis ordered the Jewish prisoners to beautify the town. They also made Kurt Gerron, an imprisoned director, film a staged documentary about Terezín. After the film, "The Führer Gives a City to the Jews," was released, Gerron was sent to Auschwitz and gassed. One of the most moving exhibitions at the Ghetto Museum is the Memorial Hall of Children, containing a collection of poems and drawings from children who lived in the ghetto.

After visiting the museum, walk around Terezín's main square, Náměstí ČSA. The square once hosted military parades in the ghetto and was turned into a garden as part of the Nazis' propaganda efforts. Today, the main town unfurls around it, with some restaurants nearby, like the Bistro u Vlčáků, which holds 4.8 stars on Google. The main bus stop of Terezín gets off at the square, too, and it's about 1.5 hours from Prague by bus or an hour driving.