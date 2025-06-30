A Two-Day Trip On This Lavish Train Ride Will Take You Through Some Of America's Most Gorgeous Canyons

There is something timeless about watching the world roll by from behind the window of a train. Especially when the landscapes happen to include red rock canyons carved by the Colorado River, historic tunnels, and world-class ski resorts. As the third largest country on the planet, it's no surprise that the U.S. is scattered with such a variety of landscapes and geographic marvels. Few journeys are able to capture this natural diversity as well as the Rocky Mountaineer train, a Canadian rail company with an all-American route that winds through some of the country's most gorgeous canyons on a two-day train ride. The best way to experience America's Southwestern scenery is on this lavish train journey that will have you sipping cocktails and dining on regional cuisine from the comfort of your seat as you watch the landscape fly by.

The teams at Rocky Mountaineer are experts in curating unforgettable train excursions throughout North America's Southwest and Canada's Rocky Mountains. Instead of rushing to reach your destination, this experience is all about making the most of the journey. But unlike a classic American road trip, it's a luxury train ride that puts an adventurous spin on the nostalgic age of train travel.

The train strikes the perfect balance between being luxurious and unpretentious. There are several service tiers, with the most basic including meals, drinks, and sweeping panoramic windows. At the top end of the spectrum, the most opulent offering includes access to a bar car and upscale dining. Not only does it include elevated services, but each journey is also hosted by a knowledgeable onboard guide, narrating every unique rocky outcrop or desert expanse that passes by the oversized windows.