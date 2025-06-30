A Two-Day Trip On This Lavish Train Ride Will Take You Through Some Of America's Most Gorgeous Canyons
There is something timeless about watching the world roll by from behind the window of a train. Especially when the landscapes happen to include red rock canyons carved by the Colorado River, historic tunnels, and world-class ski resorts. As the third largest country on the planet, it's no surprise that the U.S. is scattered with such a variety of landscapes and geographic marvels. Few journeys are able to capture this natural diversity as well as the Rocky Mountaineer train, a Canadian rail company with an all-American route that winds through some of the country's most gorgeous canyons on a two-day train ride. The best way to experience America's Southwestern scenery is on this lavish train journey that will have you sipping cocktails and dining on regional cuisine from the comfort of your seat as you watch the landscape fly by.
The teams at Rocky Mountaineer are experts in curating unforgettable train excursions throughout North America's Southwest and Canada's Rocky Mountains. Instead of rushing to reach your destination, this experience is all about making the most of the journey. But unlike a classic American road trip, it's a luxury train ride that puts an adventurous spin on the nostalgic age of train travel.
The train strikes the perfect balance between being luxurious and unpretentious. There are several service tiers, with the most basic including meals, drinks, and sweeping panoramic windows. At the top end of the spectrum, the most opulent offering includes access to a bar car and upscale dining. Not only does it include elevated services, but each journey is also hosted by a knowledgeable onboard guide, narrating every unique rocky outcrop or desert expanse that passes by the oversized windows.
Rockies to the Red Rocks: The Rocky Mountaineer route from Moab, Utah, to Denver, Colorado
As one of four routes offered by the company, Rockies to the Red Rocks is an aptly named itinerary traveling between Moab and Denver. If you begin in Utah, the journey begins in the early afternoon in Moab, one of the best cities in America for solo travelers. The first day of travel crosses the border between Utah and Colorado, passing by Arches National Park as the train shoots towards Glenwood Springs, just under 200 miles from one another. Before your arrival, you'll be served a hot dinner and drinks on board, which you can enjoy as you gaze across Mount Garfield and Ruby Canyon — a red-tinged canyon that can only be seen from this particular train track. On arrival in Glenwood Springs, you'll be served a signature cocktail and be escorted to your hotel room for the night.
As the train toots its horn for departure on day two, you'll begin your morning with a two-course breakfast. As the sun sets on your surroundings, you'll be treated to exceptional views of the Rocky Mountains, home to some of Colorado's highest mountains. This isn't the type of train you'd want to take out your laptop to kill time. Rather, it's an experiential excursion where the views become the entertainment.
Before you know it, a three-course lunch is served, including a chat with your hosts about whatever lies beyond the windows at that moment. After lunch, you'll cross the Continental Divide and cut through the iconic Moffat Tunnel, a feat of engineering used as an aqueduct and a train track since 1928. You'll be served a final cocktail as you leave the Rockies and make your final descent towards Denver, the craft beer capital of America.
Everything you need to know about a trip on the Rocky Mountaineer
For most Rocky Mountaineer services, there are three class tiers to choose from. The most luxurious is GoldLeaf, considered the train's first-class cabin. This cabin has domed glass windows, heated leather seats, an onboard chef preparing breakfast and lunch a la carte, and an outdoor viewing platform. Unfortunately, this service isn't available on the Rockies to the Red Rocks route. Instead, the equivalent would be the SilverLeaf Plus, which has a bar with a mixologist crafting made-to-order cocktails and a small outdoor viewing platform. The standard SilverLeaf class is comfortable and understated; meals are heated up onboard and served with wine pairings at your seat. You could think of it as a premium economy.
While we've described the route from west to east, you could also take the trip in the opposite direction. The train only travels during the day, so you can rest assured you'll see as much of this part of the American Southwest as possible. This also leaves plenty of free time to explore Glenwood Springs at your own leisure.
The company also recommends you spend a few days exploring the cities on either side of the trip. Rocky Mountaineer can even organize curated packages for a vacation that include tours and trips outside of the core train journey. The most popular one-way package for this journey is the two-day trip with one overnight stay in Glenwood Springs. Depending on the class you choose, this trip costs approximately $1,850 to $2,500 per passenger, at the time of this writing, including accommodations, dining, and luggage handling. There are also options for three nights of accommodation: two nights in Moab and one in Glenwood Springs, as well as an extensive seven-night return trip starting at around $5,300 per person.