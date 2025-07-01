Florida's Awe-Inspiring Road Trip Route Explores The State's Underrated Wines And Waterfalls

Braving hot temperatures throughout the year, Floridians often look for new ways to cool off; you don't have to go all the way to the southernmost winery in the U.S. that produces luscious tropical wines in a waterfall paradise to experience the goodness Florida wine country has to offer. Imagine a thrilling coast-to-coast adventure in north and central Florida to some of its lesser known watering holes, stopping every so often for a refreshing dip and pictures at breathtaking watery nooks while sipping pinot grigio as you watch the sunset's iridescent hues over the gulf. Many wineries throughout Florida offer tours and tastings to the public, so make sure you have a designated chauffeur or ample time to walk around and enjoy a meal in the area before moving on to your next destination.

While you can manage the coast-to-coast dash in a day for an intense road tripping challenge, it's better to stretch it out to make it a safer and more leisurely experience. Perfect for a two or three day weekend, this boozy adventure starts off at Crystal River's Copp Winery and Brewery in the western part of central Florida and meanders northeast for an hour and a half on US-98 towards the center of the peninsula to reach the Bluefield Estate Winery near Gainesville, then back out west (a scenic detour on County Road 340 just under two hours) to Steinhatchee Falls before looping back east, ending your trip three hours later at San Sebastian Winery in St. Augustine, America's oldest city, filled with beaches and historic charm.

Whether you are on a mission to escape life's daily grind or just embarking upon a fun road trip with friends, wine and waterfalls sounds like an amazing idea for an easy bucket list adventure to check off while discovering delicious underrated wines in the process.