Florida's Awe-Inspiring Road Trip Route Explores The State's Underrated Wines And Waterfalls
Braving hot temperatures throughout the year, Floridians often look for new ways to cool off; you don't have to go all the way to the southernmost winery in the U.S. that produces luscious tropical wines in a waterfall paradise to experience the goodness Florida wine country has to offer. Imagine a thrilling coast-to-coast adventure in north and central Florida to some of its lesser known watering holes, stopping every so often for a refreshing dip and pictures at breathtaking watery nooks while sipping pinot grigio as you watch the sunset's iridescent hues over the gulf. Many wineries throughout Florida offer tours and tastings to the public, so make sure you have a designated chauffeur or ample time to walk around and enjoy a meal in the area before moving on to your next destination.
While you can manage the coast-to-coast dash in a day for an intense road tripping challenge, it's better to stretch it out to make it a safer and more leisurely experience. Perfect for a two or three day weekend, this boozy adventure starts off at Crystal River's Copp Winery and Brewery in the western part of central Florida and meanders northeast for an hour and a half on US-98 towards the center of the peninsula to reach the Bluefield Estate Winery near Gainesville, then back out west (a scenic detour on County Road 340 just under two hours) to Steinhatchee Falls before looping back east, ending your trip three hours later at San Sebastian Winery in St. Augustine, America's oldest city, filled with beaches and historic charm.
Whether you are on a mission to escape life's daily grind or just embarking upon a fun road trip with friends, wine and waterfalls sounds like an amazing idea for an easy bucket list adventure to check off while discovering delicious underrated wines in the process.
Start your waterfall and wine tour at Copp Winery and Brewery
First stop on the tour is the Copp Winery and Brewery, founded in 2007 in Citrus County. Copp offers a variety of local wines and beers on its 10,000 square foot property and is home to The Prohibition Grill, a full-service restaurant located on State Road 44. It originally opened as a winery before it added the brewery and features creatively titled wines such as Mermaid, Grab a Cab, and Black Beary. After sampling some local wine, visiting the shop, and enjoying a meal at the restaurant, head north from Crystal River on US 98, towards Gainesville. If you prefer a more leisurely experience, Rainbow Springs State Park, about 40 minutes northeast of Copp Winery, is an ideal place to take a hiatus from driving to enjoy some swimming, paddling or relaxing on its many trails and springs. Whether you visit Rainbow Springs as a pit stop or stay the whole day, it's not very busy with tourists, so you can take full advantage of quiet swimming spots and undisturbed natural areas.
After Rainbow Springs, head north for an hour on Highway 41 towards Gainesville to continue the winery pilgrimage at Bluefield and discover Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park, a natural limestone sinkhole open to visitors year-round. In the rainy season you can experience the water runoff and see cascades emptying into the bottom of the sinkhole below, while the drier seasons reveal more of the precipice's depth, truly an amazing sight to behold. If looking to see more natural beauty while in Gainesville and have time to spare, head 20 minutes south to Paynes Prairie on Highway 441, where you can see wild horses, bison, and alligators as you hike out to the observation tower.
Enjoy Florida's natural beauty
Your next stop on the wine tour, Bluefield Estate Winery, offers delicious wines such as Pomegranate Passion, Peachy Perfection, Green Apple Affair, and Raspberry Romance; it also hosts events like blueberry picking and the Windsor Zucchini Festival, so stop by if you're feeling adventurous. The Island Grove Wine Company, Tangled Oaks Vineyard, and Log Cabin Farm Vineyard & Winery also nearby for a quick visit.
From Gainesville, you can head an hour and 35 minutes due west towards a laidback town that may be the best-kept secret destination on Florida's gulf coast: Steinhatchee Falls near Florida Bend, a favorite of kayakers and hikers with its 1,700 acres of protected forest areas and trails. You can alternatively head an hour north from Gainesville to Falling Creek Falls, located off Interstate 10, which has a boardwalk that takes you to cascades amidst a woodsy limestone watering hole. From Falling Creek, it's only an hour and 40 minutes on I-10 E and I-95 S to St. Augustine.
The last stop on the winery tour brings us to St. Augustine's San Sebastian Winery. San Sebastian's wine tasting tour features sparkling wine, reds whites, ports, and sherries. The winery also has a lovely rooftop restaurant, and there are some bed and breakfasts in the area that provide bicycles with baskets, perfect for you to carry your wine loot back to the hotel when you are done shopping for the day. The gift shop contains elaborate gift baskets to take home as memorable souvenirs and there is live music at the rooftop restaurant ranging from Flamenco, jazz, blues, rock, reggae, and classical guitar. Take some time off for this awesome road trip to discover Florida's underrated waterfalls and wine; you won't be disappointed.